Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Development and Forecasts Till 2023

Anesthesia is a medical treatment that prevents the patient from feeling pain while performing surgeries. Since the introduction of anesthesia in the market, many of the surgical procedures have become easy to operate. The introduction of new technology to monitor the patient’s body while administering anesthesia and development of new devices have made anesthesia monitoring more comfortable and safe. Increasing number of surgeries and continuous development in the anesthesia devices have boosted the growth of the anesthesia monitoring device market. On the other hand, higher cost of devices may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.3% during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

The global advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of types of the products and end users. On the basis of the type of products, the market is segmented into basic anesthesia monitors, advanced anesthesia monitors, integrated anesthesia workstations. Advanced anesthesia monitors are sub-segmented into gas monitors, stand-alone capnography monitors, monitors to measure the depth of anesthesia, and MRI compatible anesthesia monitors. And on the basis of end users, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory services, and others.

On the regional basis, the global advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. America holds the highest share in the global advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market. According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, in the year 2014 it was estimated that approximately 30 million of anesthetics being administered every year. Europe accounts for the second largest market for anesthesia monitoring devices. Various factors such as increasing number of surgeries and increasing demand for the better monitoring devices are t driving the growth of the market. Increasing surgeries in a various specialty such as neurology, orthopedics, and anesthetic plastic surgeries in Europe is the primary reason for the development of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market due to increasing number of geriatric population and rapid development in the healthcare sector. Economic development and increasing orthopedic surgeries in Asia Pacific region have boosted the growth of the advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market. Larger population base in this region has attracted a number of the manufacturer, which, in turn, develop the market in Asia Pacific region.

The top players in the global advanced anaesthesia monitoring devices market are NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (China), General Electric Company (U.S.), Masimo (U.S.), INFINIUMMEDICAL (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Sedana Medical AB (Sweden), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. (Germany), Smiths Medical (UK), OSI Systems (US), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), ResMed (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Phillips Plastics Corporation. (The Netherland), Intersurgical Ltd (UK).

General Electric Company (U.S, headquartered in the U.S., is one of the leading medical device manufacturing company. Carestation 600 Series, Aisys, Avance, and Aespire are widely used products of the company. GE healthcare offers comprehensive line of anesthesia monitors and Aespire 7900 is cost effective device.

Sedana Medical is a Swedish medical technology company working in the development of the different medical devices. Sedana Medical is a developers of the Anaesthetic Conserving Device (AnaConDa). AnaConDa-S, AnaConDa Syringe and FlurAbsorb Mount are some of the major product of the company. In feb 2017, AnaConDa is approved by K-FDA in South Korea which is the first country in Asia to approve AnaConDa.

