Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market: Rising Demand for Disposable Devices to Spur the Market Growth

Anesthesia laryngeal mask is a medical device that keeps a patient’s airway open during anesthesia. This device maintains upper airway patency during general anesthesia or unconsciousness. A laryngeal mask has an airway tube that connects to an elliptical mask with cuff, which can be inflating type or self-sealing. It is also used to rescue airway in a failed intubation. Anesthesia laryngeal mask is a supragllotic airway device that is used in emergency conditions and anesthesia. This device allows for limited intermittent positive pressure ventilation.

Increase in the number of surgeries and demand for disposable devices are the key drivers of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market. According to the WHO, 226.4 million surgical procedures were performed globally in 2004 and the number increased to 312.9 million in 2012, an increase of 38.2%. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the geriatric population, and advancement in technology are the other factors that contribute to the growth of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market. The number of people affected with chronic diseases continues to rise across the world. This, in turn, fuels the need for surgical procedures. Hence, increase in the incidence of chronic disorders that require surgeries is a key driver of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths due to chronic diseases are more prevalent in the U.S., with heart diseases accounting for 635,260 and respiratory diseases accounting for 154,596 deaths in 2016. However, lack of skilled personnel to perform anesthesia and complications associated with anesthesia laryngeal masks are the major factors likely to restrain the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market.

The global anesthesia laryngeal masks market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into disposable anesthesia laryngeal masks and reusable anesthesia laryngeal masks. The reusable anesthesia laryngeal masks segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to sustain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to lower operational cost than disposable masks. However, the disposable anesthesia laryngeal masks segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to low cost and user preference because of risk factors associated with reusable anesthesia laryngeal masks.

Obtain Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57237

The disposable anesthesia laryngeal masks segment can be classified into masks with endotracheal tube and masks with gastric suction channel. Based on end-user, the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Hospitals was the dominant segment in 2017. The segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the number of surgical procedures, well-equipped & qualified staff, and larger patient pool for surgical operations are the major factors driving the hospitals segment.

In terms of region, the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, followed by Europe. Increase in the geriatric population, rise in respiratory, orthopedic, and neurological diseases which require surgeries, government initiatives toward surgical procedures, and surge in awareness among people about health drive the anesthesia laryngeal masks market in the region. The anesthesia laryngeal masks market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years. This can be attributed to increase in number of surgical procedures, improving health care infrastructure, and advanced technologies in emerging countries in the region.

Request Discount: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=57237

The global anesthesia laryngeal masks market is highly fragmented due to presence of large number of multinational companies. Key players in the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market include GE Healthcare, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, Hsiner Co., Ltd., Intersurgical, Inc., BLS Systems Limited, KindWell Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated.