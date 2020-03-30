Android POS Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Android POS can link itself to several checkout terminals in your counter and operated by main computer. With the Android technologies added, the device is programmed, it can track your usage, record sales, monitor updates of dollar changes, calculate orders and payments, and tally inventory sales based on items saved in your system. This POS system gives you control on your business where security control on the cash register have and limit the number of employees who can open this. The Android POS is capable of keeping tracks and records of company’s sales. Checking the business’s profit is much easier compared to tedious manual checking. It can help to improve marketing strategies and technique by analyzing the condition of the business. That’s why even small-scale businesses need the help of such device to make their job a lot easier and faster. In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.

The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five yearsThe classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The global Android POS market is valued at 23 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Android POS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Android POS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujian Centerm

PAX Technology

Xinguodu

Smartpeak

Newland Payment

Clover Network

Zall Fintech

SZZT Electronics

Sunmi

Justtide

Ingenico

NEWPOS

Wintec

Hisense

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable POS

Desktop POS

Segment by Application

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other

