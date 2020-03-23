Ancient Grains Global Market 2019: Key Players – General Mills, Intersnack, Yamazaki Baking, Calbee, Grupo Bimbo

Description
Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding.
The U.S. is the dominant market which held more than one third of the global ancient grains market share in 2015. In Europe, U.K. and Germany has witnessed more than 6000 product launches containing ancient grains in 2015.
In 2017, the global Ancient Grains market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ancient Grains market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Ancient Grains in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ancient Grains in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ancient Grains market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Ancient Grains include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Ancient Grains include
General Mills
Intersnack
Yamazaki Baking
Calbee
Grupo Bimbo
Kellogg
Nestle
Pepsico
Premier Foods
KP Snacks
Market Size Split by Type
Gluten-Free
Gluten Containing
Market Size Split by Application
Bakery
Confectionery
Sports Nutrition
Infant Formula
Cereals
Frozen Food
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Ancient Grains market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ancient Grains market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Ancient Grains manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ancient Grains with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Ancient Grains submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ancient Grains Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Ancient Grains Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Gluten-Free
1.4.3 Gluten Containing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ancient Grains Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Bakery
1.5.3 Confectionery
1.5.4 Sports Nutrition
1.5.5 Infant Formula
1.5.6 Cereals
1.5.7 Frozen Food
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ancient Grains Market Size
2.1.1 Global Ancient Grains Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Ancient Grains Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Ancient Grains Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Ancient Grains Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Ancient Grains Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 General Mills
11.1.1 General Mills Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.1.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Intersnack
11.2.1 Intersnack Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.2.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Yamazaki Baking
11.3.1 Yamazaki Baking Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.3.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Calbee
11.4.1 Calbee Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.4.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Grupo Bimbo
11.5.1 Grupo Bimbo Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.5.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Kellogg
11.6.1 Kellogg Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.6.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Nestle
11.7.1 Nestle Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.7.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Pepsico
11.8.1 Pepsico Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.8.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Premier Foods
11.9.1 Premier Foods Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.9.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 KP Snacks
11.10.1 KP Snacks Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains
11.10.4 Ancient Grains Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
