Ancient Grain Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Ancient Grain market. Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists.

In this report, the Ancient Grain main includes Amaranth, Buckwheat, Barley, Millet, Spelt, Sorghum, Rye, Quinoa, Teff, Chia, Emmer, Flax, Kamut, Bulgur, Farro and Oats.

This report studies the Ancient Grain Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Free Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 64.42 % of the total in 2016 in United States.

Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM are the key suppliers in United States market, which have leading technology and market position.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ancient Grain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Ancient Grain is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Ardent Mills

Bunge Inc.

ADM

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.

Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

Urbane Grain Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Sunnyland Mills

Manini’s, LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Other

Highlights of the Global Ancient Grain report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Ancient Grain market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ancient Grain market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ancient Grain Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ancient Grain, with sales, revenue, and price of Ancient Grain, in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ancient Grain for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Ancient Grain market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ancient Grain sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

