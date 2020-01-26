Anatomic Pathology Market to Attract a Revenue of US$ 30,314.5 Mn by 2025-End

The global anatomic pathology market is treading growth on the back of extensive use of anatomic pathology for identifying and managing tumors that are growing at an alarming rate. According to statistics of GLOBOCAN, around 15.2 million cancer cases were reported globally in 2015, and this number is estimated to reach 19 million by 2025.

Changing lifestyle and inadvertent exposure to radiation that have resulted in prevalence of chronic diseases to be at an all-time high is also stoking growth of the anatomic pathology market. As per the World Health Report, chronic diseases are anticipated to be responsible for more than 70% deaths globally by 2020.

The segments of this market depending upon end-user are diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research organization. Amongst all, diagnostic centers have remained the most preferable owing to their low cost attribute for diagnosis and treatment. Further, the segment of diagnostic centers is anticipated to register a strong growth rate over the forecast period owing to extensive use of anatomic assays, availability of novel molecular testing instruments, and availability of anatomic pathology testing kits to detect various types of cancers at low cost.

Perceive the Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23774

Geographically, the report studies the global anatomic pathology market across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds command in the overall market; the region held the leading more than 40% market share in 2016. The dominance of this region is attributed to growing aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, in countries such as the U.S., factors such as a highly structured healthcare industry, implementation of Affordable Care Act, and rise in public awareness leading vendors to develop innovative products are acting in favor of the growth of North America anatomic pathology market.

Key participants operating in the global anatomic pathology market covered in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sakura Finetek USA Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories among others.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23774