Anaplastic Astrocytoma – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2027

Anaplastic astrocytoma is a rare malignant brain tumour. Astrocytomas are tumours that develop from certain star-shaped brain cells called astrocytes. Astrocytes and similar cells form tissue that surrounds and protects other nerve cells found within the brain and spinal cord.

DelveInsight’s “Anaplastic Astrocytoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2027” report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2016-2027.

Key topics covered

1. Report Introduction

2. Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share Distribution of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in 2017

2.2. Market Share Distribution of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in 2027

3. Disease Background and Overview: Anaplastic Astrocytoma

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Etiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Diagnosis

3.7. Treatment

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in 7MM

4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in 7MM Â– By Countries

5. Epidemiology of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Countries

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.1.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.2. EU5

5.3. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4. Germany

5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.4.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.5. France

5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.5.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.6.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.7. Spain

5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.7.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.8. United Kingdom

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.8.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.9. Japan

5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.9.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma *

5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.9.6. Treatable Cases of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

6. Current Treatment & Medical practices

6.1. Treatment Algorithm

6.2. Treatment Guidelines

7. Unmet Needs of the Anaplastic Astrocytoma

8. Marketed Therapies

8.1. Drug A: Company 1

8.1.1. Drug Description

8.1.2. Mechanism of Action

8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.1.5. Product Profile

8.2. Drug B: Company 2

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Mechanism of Action

8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.2.5. Product Profile

9. Pipeline Therapies Â– At a glance

10. Key Cross Competition

11. Emerging Therapies for Anaplastic Astrocytoma

11.1. Drug C: Company 3

11.1.1. Drug Description

11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2. Drug D: Company 4

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.2.6. Product Profile

12. Anaplastic Astrocytoma : 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. 7MM Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma

12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma

12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products

13. Anaplastic Astrocytoma : Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States

13.1.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in United States

13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in United States

13.1.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in United States

13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2. EU-5

13.2.1. Germany

13.2.1.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Germany

13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Germany

13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in Germany

13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.2. France

13.2.2.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in France

13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in France

13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in France

13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.3. Italy

13.2.3.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Italy

13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Italy

13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in Italy

13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.4. Spain

13.2.4.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Spain

13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Spain

13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in Spain

13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.5. United Kingdom

13.2.5.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in United Kingdom

13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in United Kingdom

13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in United Kingdom

13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.3. Japan

13.3.1. Market Size of Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Japan

13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Anaplastic Astrocytoma in Japan

13.3.3. Market Sales of Anaplastic Astrocytoma by Products in Japan

13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

17.1. Sources

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight