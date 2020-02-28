Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Scenario Focusing on Improvements Shaping Industry Growth

Increasing awareness regarding available anaphylaxis treatment options among patients and healthcare professionals are the boosting factors for the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. However, anaphylaxis treatment cost, lack of awareness in developing regions about the allergies and anaphylaxis treatment hampering the growth of anaphylaxis market. Moreover, side effects related to drugs used in the anaphylaxis treatment is expected to hinder the growth of the Anaphylaxis Treatment Market.

The type of severe allergic reaction which may cause due to food, insect bites, latex or medications is known as anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is fast in the beginning and cause serious health problems and sometimes death. The symptoms of anaphylaxis include itchy rashes, vomiting, breath shortness, tongue or throat swelling, low blood pressure, and lightheadedness. These all symptoms may last for a minute to an hour and may typically come on over and over again. The mechanism comprises of the release of mediators by either non-immunologic or immunologic mechanism from certain types of white blood cells activated. The primary anaphylaxis treatment includes epinephrine, steroids, and antihistamines through an oral or parenteral route of transmission. An additional dosage of epinephrine may require in some cases. Approximately 2% of the world population is expected to experience anaphylaxis at some point in life, globally. Worldwide the rates of anaphylaxis are increasing and mostly occurs in young population and females. In the United States, the percentage of the population admitted in the hospitals is very high and increasing and around 0.3% of the population die due to anaphylaxis.

The increasing incidence of anaphylaxis globally is the main driving factor for the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. Additionally, innovative novel product launches by the major manufacturers contributing to the market growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market. For eg: in November 2018, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for epinephrine an auto-injector. It is the first generic equivalent to EpiPen, an emergency injectable anaphylaxis treatment.

Anaphylaxis is a very serious allergic reaction that needs to be treated as soon as possible. The introduction of auto-injectors for the anaphylaxis treatment act as the revolutionary medications for the anaphylaxis treatment. Additionally, manufacturer more focusing on delivering and expanding in the untapped market for expanding their revenue generation. Manufacturer delivering the low-cost generic version of drugs used for the anaphylaxis treatment such as Mylan N.V. has introduced EpiPen generic version at half price. Until 2016 it was sold at US$ 600 which was reduced to the price of US$ 300 in 2017. However, there are a large number of the patient which is underserved due to low medical facilities and unaware of the anaphylaxis reactions and treatments which may hamper the anaphylaxis treatment market growth.

The anaphylaxis treatment market in North America will show the high market growth in the global anaphylaxis treatment market due to rising anaphylaxis incidence, changing lifestyle and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, increasing awareness and availability of anaphylaxis treatment is boosting the market, followed by Europe. The anaphylaxis treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region will show moderate growth due to high negligence rate for anaphylaxis conditions and large underserved patients. Whereas, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show constant anaphylaxis treatment market growth due to weak healthcare infrastructure and low awareness for anaphylaxis.

Some of the key players present in global anaphylaxis treatment market are Impax Laboratories Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan N.V., Adamis Pharmaceutical Corporation, MannKind Corporation, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALK-Abelló, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

