Analytics of Things Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Analytics of Things Market Segmentation by Type (Automating Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics), By Component (Software, Services), By End-User (Retail and e-Commerce, Government and defense, Healthcare and life sciences, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and logistics) by Region Forecast 2023

Analytics of Things Market Key Players:

The notable competitors in the market for analytics of things are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Google, Inc., (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), and SAP SE (Germany)among others.

Global Analytics of Things Market – Overview

The expansion of the concept of Analytics of Things Market is fuelled due to the rising adoption of ‘Internet of Things’ concept in various sectors. Market reports associated with the information and communication technology sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market is estimated to earn revenues worth USD$ 29.53 billion approximately by 2023 while expanding at 30 percent CAGR approximately in the forecast period.

As Analytics of Things Market is in the early phases of development, the market is seeing a rise in the innovations and the entry of selected competitors in the market. The analysis for variation, detection of anomalies, predictive asset maintenance, and situational awareness is boosting the development of the market in the forecast period. The evolution of big data has significantly helped in the growth of the market. Furthermore, the efficiency of cloud computing has increased substantially which will further fuel the market in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis:

The analytics of things market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, end users, and region. By type, the market is segmented into prescriptive analytics, automating analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and others. The segmentation of the market on component comprises of software, sensor data analytics, IOT gateway analytics, network management. The services-based segmentation of the market comprises of professional services, managed services, and others. The end user segment of the market contains retail and e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications and IT and others. The regions included in the market comprises of North America, APAC, Europe, Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis :

The regional analysis of the market for Analytics of Things Market comprises of regions such as APAC, N America, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American region is one of the leading regions in the world in terms of prime market share in Analytics of Things market due to the government investments in the IoT technology. The rising demand for the Analytics of Things, the European region is likely to observe swift growth in this market. While, Asia Pacific nations like Japan, China, and South Korea is a developing market for Analytics of Things and is projected to have peak CAGR in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The market is greatly lifted by the developments that are occurring in the market. The successful integration of supply chain management is steadily increasing the development of the market. The decisive success factors in the market are easily achieved in the market leading to a raised pace of development in the forecast period. The market demand and competitors’ dynamics are markedly enhanced by the strategies that are being utilized by market players. The innovation in products and services of the markets will modify the progression of development of the market substantially. The long-run feasibility of the market is highly dependent on the techniques and the strategic roadmaps that are engaged by market players. The enhanced level of prominence on the variation of products is increasing the number of customers in the market substantially.

Industry Updates:

Teradata which has established itself as a leading cloud-based data and analytics company has stated a new capability in advanced analytics termed ‘4D analytics’. With these capabilities, the company seeks to provide innovative functionality in the edge computing applications and making IoT edge computing quicker than ever. Teradata is also aiming to safeguard enhanced customer experience. The capability which is a central component of Teradata in its efforts to reinforce Analytics of Things, 4D Analytics would provide a flexible, agile and scalable way to ensure the high return of analytics investments.

Intended Audience:

Raw material providers

Service providers and distributors

AoT application builders

Independent Software Vendors

Analytics consulting companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Intellectual property core and licensing providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

