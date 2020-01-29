Analysis Report of Virtual Training Sales Market (2019 Version)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Virtual Training Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 160 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition is a process of imitation of an operation of a real world system or a process.

Growing awareness virtual training and simulation has positively driven the market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling and understanding, offers virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training.

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military and navy, digital manufacturing, and others. The most proportion of Virtual Training is used for entertainment, and the revenue proportion is about 35.5% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Virtual Training, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Virtual Training, enjoying production market share nearly 25.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 28.8% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Training market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96300 million by 2024, from US$ 36400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Virtual Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtual Training market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Virtual Training value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CAE

Boeing

Thales

FlightSafety

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Cubic

Rheinmetall Defence

ANSYS

Saab

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Civil Aviation

Medical

Entertainment

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Training consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtual Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Training manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Virtual Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

