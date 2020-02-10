Analysis Report of GLOBAL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Europe and North America regions are the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, JMATEK, and Electrolux, which accounts for 42.35% of total revenue in 2015.

The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 76.09% .

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the power consumption by portable air conditioner, which is higher as compared to other electrical appliances. However, this is in turn increasing the demand and scope for energy-efficient models. Also, the carbon emission associated with usage of portable air conditioner is further deterring market growth and is expected to have significant impacts in the future, if not addressed properly. This is mainly because of increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and signing of many relevant global treaties and agreements like the Kyoto protocol and Montreal protocol.

Some of the factors supporting growth of the portable air conditioner market worldwide include replacement need in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, growing awareness about energy-efficient and eco-friendly products, and increasing demand for technologically advanced portable air conditioning with sensible cooling. In addition, improvements in housing construction design and rise in number of building permits, particularly for commercial infrastructures, is aiding the growth of the portable air conditioner market. Increase in the total spending across different industry verticals is expected to support the acceptance of packaged air-conditioning systems and drive the demand in the coming few years.

The Portable Air Conditioning System market was valued at 680 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1170 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Air Conditioning System.

This report presents the worldwide Portable Air Conditioning System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

Carrier

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Gree

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo

– Portable Air Conditioning System Breakdown Data by Type



Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room



– Portable Air Conditioning System Breakdown Data by Application



Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

– Portable Air Conditioning System Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Portable Air Conditioning System Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Portable Air Conditioning System status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Portable Air Conditioning System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Air Conditioning System :



History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Portable Air Conditioning System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

21/02

