Analysis of Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market 2019 by Production, Supply and Growth Status : Eutelsat, BBC

This report focuses on the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Free-to-air (FTA) Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Free-to-air (FTA) are television (TV) and radio services broadcast in clear (unencrypted) form, allowing any person with the appropriate receiving equipment to receive the signal and view or listen to the content without requiring a subscription, other ongoing cost or one-off fee.

In 2017, the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

BBC

BT

Deutsche Telekom

Eutelsat

ITV

Mediaset

ProSiebenSat

RTL

Sky

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Satellite Television

Cable Television

Mobile TV

Radio

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Household

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Free-to-air (FTA) Service manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Free-to-air (FTA) Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Free-to-air (FTA) Service Manufacturers

Free-to-air (FTA) Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Free-to-air (FTA) Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

