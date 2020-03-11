Analog Phase Shifter Market Growthrate and revenue forecast 2017-2027 | Future Market Insights | Pulsar Microwave Corporation, Mini-Circuits

Analog phase shifters are devices that change the phase of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave signals. A new research report suggests that the global analog phase shifter market is expected to witness an exponential growth in the coming years, especially in telecommunication applications. This research report by Future Market Insights is titled ‘Analog Phase Shifter Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027).’ The report highlights the current scenario of the global analog phase shifter market and the trends governing the market. According to the report, the global analog phase shifter market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a stellar CAGR of 49.7% during the forecast period. This exponential growth of the market is attributed to the introduction of 5G technology, wherein analog phase shifters will be used for beam forming. The telecommunication segment remained uneventful and non-responsive till 2017 after which the sector is expected to pick up pace and show the maximum contribution in the growth of the global analog phase shifter market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

Global Analog Phase Shifter Market: Trends

Western Europe and North America have been leading the research being conducted to bring 5G into commercialisation. Companies such as Ericsson, Verizon, AT&T, and Qualcomm have launched customer trials in different geographies and are testing various spectrums and technologies. These trials will form the base of standards for 5G, which will then be adopted in other geographies worldwide. The growing demand due to the adoption of 5G can help many companies who will now be able to customise their products as per the demands of telecommunication applications. Companies may update analog shifters that were traditionally used in the defence sector and several other niche deployments. However, the future deployments of analog phase shifters into various products might face restricted growth owing to the cost sensitivity of the markets. This may led to manufacturers focussing mainly on reducing the cost of analog phase shifters.

Global Analog Phase Shifter Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on region , North America is expected to stay the most lucrative regional market during the forecast period. This market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of 55.8% during the forecast period. The North America analog phase shifter market is projected to reach a market valuation of over US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2027.

In terms of application, the historical analysis shows that the radar segment witnessed the highest growth rate of 4.2% during 2012-2016. However, in the forecast for 2017-2027, the results are different and the telecommunication segment is expected to lead the global analog phase shifter market with the highest growth rate as well as market value.

Global Analog Phase Shifter Market: Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report includes a brief profile of the top players in the industry. Some of the leading companies mentioned in the report include Pulsar Microwave Corporation, Mini-Circuits, Qotana Technologies Co.,Ltd, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Planar Monolithics Industries, L3 Narda-MITEQ etc.