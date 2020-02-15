Anal Carcinoma Treatment Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

Anal carcinoma is defined as the cancer of terminal part of the large intestine, starting at the upper surface of the rectal disc and passing through the genital floor to end at the anal canal. Anal carcinoma accounts for 2.5% of all digestive system distortions. Around 7000 new cases are detected in the U.S. every year. The incidence of anal carcinoma in the general public has increased over the last few decades, from 10 to around 20 per million individuals. Anal carcinoma has higher rate of incidence in women infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), human papillomavirus (HPV), or genital warts. Factors such as receptive anal intercourse, cigarette smoking, and high lifetime number of sexual partners may also cause anal carcinoma.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anal-carcinoma-treatment-market.html

The global market for anal carcinoma treatment can be segmented based on type, treatment, end-user, and geography. Based on type, anal carcinoma treatment market has been categorized into perianal skin cancers, adenocarcinomas, anal melanomas, squamous cell carcinomas, and others. Based on treatment, the global market for anal carcinoma treatment has been categorized into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. Based on end-user, anal carcinoma treatment market has been divided into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and research institutes. Perianal glands tumor or perianal skin cancer is a type of tumor that is found near the anus, which develops from a particular glandular tissue found in the perineum. Adenocarcinoma is a kind of cancer that can arise in several places in the body and that can develop in mucus-secreting glands throughout the body. Anal melanoma is an aggressive and rare malignancy. Individuals suffering from anal melanoma usually exhibit a progressive and even metastatic disorder. Anal melanoma has no known risk factors unlike cutaneous melanoma. Squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type of anal carcinoma. It accounts for about 75% of anal cancer cases.

Moreover, anal carcinoma is treated with surgeries that include removal of affected glandular tissues and some adjacent part of tissues. Minimally invasive surgical treatment procedures help minimize the risk of infection and reduce the healing time required. Chemotherapy drugs are either given orally or injected trough the intravenous or intramuscular route. They travel through the body and reach the site of action to kill cancerous cells. Radiation therapy has been classified into two basic types: internal beam radiation technology and external beam radiation technology. Internal radiation is directly injected into the areas affected by cancerous cells.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40706

Based on geography, the anal carcinoma treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America anal carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The Europe anal carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific anal carcinoma treatment market has been further divided into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Latin America anal carcinoma treatment market has been segregated into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America.

The Middle East & Africa anal carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global anal carcinoma treatment market, due to rising geriatric population and increasing demand for rapid diagnosis and better treatment among patients in the region. Presently, the U.S. is a key contributor to growth of the global anal carcinoma treatment market in North America. The global anal carcinoma treatment market is expected to expand at a significant rate in the next few years. Europe is the second-largest market for anal carcinoma treatment. Anal cancer affects around 1300 individuals in the U.K. every year.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40706

Some of the key players operating in the global anal carcinoma treatment market are Global BioPharma, Inc. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Advaxis, Inc. Pfizer Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com