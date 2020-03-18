Amusement Park Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

Amusement Park status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Amusement Park development in United States, Europe and China.— This report focuses on the global
In 2017, the global Amusement Park market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cedar Point
Knoebels
Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom
Schlitterbahn Water Park
Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Kings Island
Hersheypark
Knotts Berry Farm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Water Amusement Park
Non-water Amusement Park
Market segment by Application, split into
For Adult Only
For Both Adult and Children
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Amusement Park status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Amusement Park development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
