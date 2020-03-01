Amphibious Vehicle Market Size, market share by manufacturers, Revenue and Overview Until 2025

The market for Amphibious Vehicle Market is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Amphibious Vehicle Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Amphibious Vehicle Market sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

An amphibious vehicle (or simply amphibian), is a vehicle that is a means of transport, viable on land as well as on (or under) water.

Based on end user, The commercial segment is expected to witness high growth from 2018 to 2023, owing to the rising adoption of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes.

Global Amphibious Vehicle market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amphibious Vehicle.

This industry study presents the global Amphibious Vehicle market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Amphibious Vehicle production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Amphibious Vehicle in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bae Systems, General Dynamics, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bae Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Rheinmetall

SAIC

GHL

Norinco International

Textron Systems

Renault Trucks Defense

Kurganmashzavod

KBTM JSC

Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

Hitachi

Wilco Manufacturing

Wetland Equipment

Eik Engineering

Marsh Buggies

TSBC Engineering

Ultratrex Machinery

Lemac

Amphibious Vehicle Breakdown Data by Type

Screw propeller propulsion

Water jet propulsion

Track-based propulsion

Others

Amphibious Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application

Defense

Commercial

Amphibious Vehicle Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Amphibious Vehicle Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Amphibious Vehicle Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Screw propeller propulsion

1.4.3 Water jet propulsion

1.4.4 Track-based propulsion

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Size

2.1.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Amphibious Vehicle Production 2014-2025

2.2 Amphibious Vehicle Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Amphibious Vehicle Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Amphibious Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Amphibious Vehicle Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Amphibious Vehicle Market

2.4 Key Trends for Amphibious Vehicle Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Amphibious Vehicle Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Amphibious Vehicle Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Amphibious Vehicle Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Amphibious Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Amphibious Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Amphibious Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Amphibious Vehicle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued………

