Amniotic Membrane Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Amniotic Membrane is a part of the placenta, which consists of natural therapeutics agents. Amniotic membrane is also known as amnion. Amniotic Membrane finds its use in various applications, such as surgical wounds, prenatal diagnostic application, ophthalmology, stem cell biology, and regenerative medicine. Amniotic fluid cells are obtained during amniocentesis, a diagnostic procedure performed to evaluate the health status of the fetus in the womb.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation

The Global Amniotic Membrane market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-users.

On the basis of type, the amniotic membrane market is segmented as lyophilized amniotic membrane, cryopreservation amniotic membrane, and others.

On the basis of application, the amniotic membrane market is segmented into ophthalmology, surgical wounds, stem cell biology, and regenerative medicine.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into specialized clinics centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and laboratory.

Amniotic Membrane Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Amniotic Membrane market are Derma Sciences Inc., FzioMed, Inc., Alliqua BioMedical, Skye Biologics Inc., IOP Ophthalmics, Amniox Medical, Inc., MiMedx Group, Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, Tissue-Tech Inc., APPLIED BIOLOGICS and Amnio Technology.

Amniotic Membrane Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the Global Amniotic Membrane market owing to the rising market players focusing on varied applications of amniotic membrane; the increasing geriatric population also leads to rising patient population. Additionally, rising number of amniotic membrane transplant and wide availability of medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are fuelling the growth of global amniotic membrane market. According to CDC, around 19.6% population in the U.S. is likely to be 56 years and older. This rising aging population will increase the patient population leading to growth in amniotic membrane market.

Europe accounts for a healthy market share due to factors such as rising healthcare networks and growing healthcare expenditure. Growing healthcare market and infrastructure is driving the Amniotic Membrane market in Europe. Additionally, according to Eurostat, Germany incurred healthcare expenditure over EUR 321 billion in 2014. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced devices and treatment.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growing rate for the Amniotic Membrane market. High growth rate is attributed to rising healthcare centers, skilled medical professionals, and rising standard of living. Additionally, rising patient population and demand for newer and better treatment is fuelling the market growth. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare sector and increasing healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for new treatment services.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness limited growth due to limited access to healthcare services. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing healthcare infrastructre and demand for enhanced patient safety.

