Amniocentesis Needle Market: Sales to Remain High in the Hospitals

Demand for the amniocentesis needles is expected to gain momentum attributed to growing need for removing excessive amniotic fluid from around the baby. Excessive amniotic fluid during pregnancy leads to increasing risks of complication. In addition, growing number of complications during pregnancy such as twin-to-twin transfusion, diabetes, and RH incompatibility will continue to impact growth of the global amniocentesis market positively. During pregnancy, the baby swallows amniotic fluid as a practice for real-life breathing. Prevalence of placental tumor and gestational diabetes also leads to an excess of amniotic fluid, which is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global amniocentesis needles market during the forecast period.

Often performed to decide if the fetus is afflicted with a genetic condition such as Down syndrome—chromosomal abnormality— health care provider recommend for a diagnostic test, amniocentesis. The use of amniocentesis has shored up as it also aids physician in determining the seriousness of fetal anemia in babies with Rh disease, helping physician decide if the fetus needs blood transfusions. Amniocentesis test also looks for neural tube defects (spina bifida) and genetic disorders (such as cystic fibrosis). The popularity of amniocentesis has further risen given it provides access to DNA for paternity testing before delivery.

Given after performing amniocentesis test and confirming the diagnosis, individual or couples may pursue intervention which may exist, begin working on anticipated lifestyle changes and start planning for child with special needs, the demand for amniocentesis test has revved up, in turn, fueling the growth of amniocentesis needle in the market.

Even though amniocentesis is regarded as a safe procedure, it is known as an invasive diagnostic test which signifies the potential risks. The side effects related to amniocentesis test may lead to miscarriage due to water breaking or infection in the uterus. Although rare, the possibility of needle to come in contact with the baby can’t be overlooked. As such, the use of sonogram to guide the needle away from baby, in turn, has surged.

Amniocentesis Needle Market: Overview

The report provides a thorough analysis on the market for amniocentesis needle for the assessment period 2018-2026. The report also delves into the dynamics surrounding the amniocentesis needle which have considerable impact in the development of the market.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global amniocentesis needle market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of amniocentesis needle. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for amniocentesis needle manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

As the requirement to remove the excess of amniotic fluid continues to increase, preference to use amniocentesis needles of 100-150 mm length is projected to remain high. In terms of revenues, the 100-150 mm size segment is projected to represent the highest growth, recording for more than US$ 30 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the larger than 150 mm size segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Investment in Research to Impact Global Market Growth

Increasing demand for conducting biochemical and cytogenetic research studies is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global amniocentesis needle market. Surge in private and government investment in order to upgrade and develop clinics and hospitals has led to increasing number of research and development. Growing investment in research and development for upgrading the clinics and hospitals is expected to contribute towards growth of the global amniocentesis needle market throughout the forecast period.

The report focuses on cost structure and supply chain to provide a comprehensive view of the amniocentesis needle market. The report also includes disease epidemiology and technology roadmap along with product lifecycle. Further, PESTLE analysis gives overall picture of the amniocentesis needle market. The report provides a coherent assessment through average pricing analysis. The report also includes regional and country-wise assessment.

Amniocentesis Procedure to Represent a Leading Segmention

Growing need to remove excessive amniotic needle has led to surge in demand for amniocentesis needle of 100 – 150 mm length. On the basis of size, the 100 – 150 mm segment is expected to represent the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 30 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the larger than 150 mm size segment is expected to register a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

A qualitative and quantitative information has been obtained for the forecast and assessment on the amniocentesis needle market. The research sources include primary and secondary sources which have been further examined by in-house panel of experts. The growth of end use industries in the historical and forecast period have been estimated to aid the readers with their business investment decisions. The market size of the amniocentesis needle is the result of revenue comparison, market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth comparison on the geography.

Amniocentesis Needle Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players operating in the global amniocentesis needle market include Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, CooperSurgical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Smiths Group Plc, Cardinal Health, Rocket Medical Plc, Tsunami Medical and LabIVF.

