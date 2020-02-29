Ammonium Phosphatide Market Analysis highlighting Opportunities and Development Status during 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Ammonium Phosphatide Market Anticipated to Showcase Promising Revenue Share during 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Puratos NV, DowDuPont Inc., Ivanhoe Industries Inc., Lonza Group Plc, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the ammonium phosphatide market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global ammonium phosphatide market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4% CAGR during the period until 2028.

In June 2007, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a GRAS notification allowing its use as an emulsifier in vegetable fat coatings and chocolates. Ammonium phosphatide market has picked up pace ever since, witnessing healthy growth at 4% CAGR during 2013-2017. In 2018, the ammonium phosphatide market exceeded US$ 38.5 million, and it is likely to grow consistently at 6.1% per annum during 2018-2028. Europe will continue to be the largest market for ammonium phosphatide, as chocolate and confectionery manufacturers in leading European countries, such as Germany, as well as Eastern European countries are rapidly replacing lecithin with ammonium phosphatide as an emulsifier

South Asia is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market for ammonium phosphatide with a mounting number of food additive manufacturers investing in developing Asian countries, such as India and Indonesia.

Being a non-GMO and allergen-free emulsifier, ammonium phosphatide is gaining popularity in chocolate manufacturing as a sustainable alternative for lecithin in chocolate manufacturing. Ammonium phosphatides are outperforming and replacing lecithin in giving chocolate manufacturers more control over chocolate’s plastic viscosity and improving consistency of the end-product. Though chocolate industry is one of the leading industrial customers for ammonium phosphatide market players, increasing applications of ammonium phosphatide in ice cream coatings is supporting market growth

Owing to its neutral and odorless flavor profile, ammonium phosphatide is likely to witness increasing demand as a food additive in various food applications, as it does not have a negative impact on the flavor of end-products. Ammonium phosphatides prove to be cost-saving and energy-efficient food additives for confectioners, as other emulsifiers, such as lecithin, consume more cocoa butter and other food ingredients and add to the manufacturing costs.

Growing consumer preferences for food products with low-calorie and low-fat ingredients will bolster applications of ammonium phosphatide as a healthy food additive in various food manufacturing sectors.

Leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market featured in the FactMR market report include Palsgaard A/S, Fine Organics Industries Private Ltd, and Lasenor Emul, S.L. Other key players from the related ingredient markets include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Puratos NV, DowDuPont Inc., Ivanhoe Industries Inc., Lonza Group Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Stephan Company, and Oleon NV.

Though ammonium phosphatides as food additives find their place in the recipes of various food products, such as bakery, dairy products, and ice cream, confectioneries remain their top application. Confectioners are more inclined towards using ammonium phosphatides over lecithin in various products, including chocolates, micro sweets, cocoa butter, and other cocoa products. Manufacturers in the ammonium phosphatide market are aiming to capitalize on increasing growth of the chocolate and confectionery industry, as ammonium phosphatide is widely used as a non-allergen and non-GMO emulsifier in chocolate and confectionery manufacturing.

Confectioners and chocolate manufacturers hold a significant share in growth of the ammonium phosphatide market worldwide. Thereby, leading manufacturers in the ammonium phosphatide market are developing strategies to target confectioners and chocolate manufacturers to improve profitable sales of ammonium phosphatide as emulsifiers.

A systematic approach is adopted to study growth of the ammonium phosphatide market between 2013 and 2028. A robust research methodology is implemented to reach the most accurate predictions about how the ammonium phosphatide market will grow through 2028. Primary and secondary research methodologies include the analysis of industry validated information about production and sales of ammonium phosphatide and the data acquired from leading stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributers, and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market. FactMR ensures to provide readers with reliable information and actionable insights about growth prospects of the ammonium phosphatide market.

