Ammonium Nitrate Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Low nitrogen emission and superior stability of ammonium nitrate in the crop protection chemicals to fuel market growth at stellar pace

Blasting Agent Properties of Ammonium Nitrate to Drive Global Market Growth

Growing popularity and usage of ammonium nitrate as a fertilizer and blasting agent is expected to significantly drive the revenue growth of ammonium nitrate market. Increasing demand from agriculture industry for improving soil’s nitrogen content, thereby benefitting in faming economy is expected to drive the demand and supply of ammonium nitrate.

Ammonium nitrate has been gaining significant traction across the sports industry for treating first aid injuries as the products contains heat absorption and pain alleviation properties. Medical industry is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for ammonium nitrate market with rising need for manufacturing nitrous oxide benefitting medications. However, surging consumption of urea owing to its low production cost and comparatively less harmful handling ways is expected to hinder the growth of ammonium nitrate market.

Mining Activities to Remain Profitable for Ammonium Nitrate Market Manufacturers

Profit margins have been shrinking due to increasing substitutes such as urea, which is discouraging the new ammonium nitrate market participants to make investments in the market, which in turn negatively impacts industry trend. Stringent regulations issued by OSHA for storage, handling, transportation and usage of ammonium nitrate includes

Need for storage building that have self-ventilating facilities during the emergence of fire.

Flooring in handling and storage areas must consist of noncombustible material.

Rejection of ammonium nitrate containers consisting of temperatures over 130degree.F.

Such regulations influences manufacturers to step out of ammonium nitrate market, thereby negatively impacting global market growth.

Orica Limited: The ammonium nitrate market player has been witnessing significant development in its business with growing popularity of its integrated technology offering to blasting processes and systems. The global mining industry is expected to be extremely benefitted with the automated and digitally enabled blasting properties. The company developed world’s first new wireless initiation system known as WebGenTM, which is the ammonium nitrate market player’s strategic development for the automated future of the company.

The ammonium nitrate market player has entered in an alliance with Gloria Group for acquiring nearly 70% of Cachimayo plant, which is the only plant in Peru for ammonium nitrate. This acquisition was done as a part of strategic plan for business expansion under three pillars namely safety and environment, the company’s people and infrastructure. Yara International ASA:The ammonium nitrate market player has been taking immense efforts in evaluating strategic options for its marine technology business including potential sale. Yara is expecting significant growth prospects with the emergence of new IMO (International Maritime Organization) marine sulphur emissions regulation by 2020. In addition, YMT sales are likely to reach approximately NOK 700Mn by 2018-end.

China Ammonium Nitrate Market to Prove Lucrative With Rising Fertilizer Needs

South Africa ammonium nitrate market is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future with growing presence of quarry operations and mines. High detonation velocity and water resistance properties further drives its usage in mining industry. Rapidly increasing metal mining base is anticipated to dive in new market opportunities for South Africa ammonium nitrate market manufacturers.

Rising agricultural land in US benefitting North America’s fertilizer industry and growing demand for explosives and increasing military expenditure is anticipated to significantly hold future of North America ammonium nitrate market. Increasing demand and supply of the agricultural end-products in India and China coupled with surging demand for mining explosives is likely to drive the revenue growth of APAC ammonium nitrate market. China ammonium nitrate market is expected to witness lucrative growth with higher production rate of the nitrogen fertilizers for exports and domestic applications.

Ammonium Nitrate Market Has Been Organized Based On Its Application Industry and End-Use

Based on application industry, ammonium nitrate market can be classified into

Explosives

Agriculture

Others

Based on end-use, ammonium nitrate market can be classified into