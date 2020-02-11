AMMONIUM NITRATE EXPLOSIVE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market 2018

Ammonium nitrate explosive is a mixed explosive whose main component is ammonium nitrate. It has found wide use in coal mining, quarrying, metal mining, and civil construction in undemanding applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orica, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, MAXAM, AEL, Sasol, EPC-UK, BME Mining, NOF CORPORATION, Solar Explosives, Austin, Yunnan Anning Chemical, Aihui Jiangnan Chemical, Guizhou Jiulian, Gezhouba Explosive, Hunan Nanling civilian blasting equipment, Shengli Group, China Coal Pingshuo Group, Yahua, Poly Explosives Group, Fujian Haixia Technolocy, Anhui Leiming Kehua, Hubei Kailong Chemical, Shanxi Tond Chemical, Shanxi Coking Coal Group, Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Emulsion Explosives

Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coal Mining

Quarrying

Metal Mining

Civil construction

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive, with sales, revenue, and price of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive, in 2015 and 2016;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview 1

1.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Introduction 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 3

1.2.1 Emulsion Explosives 4

1.2.2 Powder 5

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 6

1.3.1 Coal Mining 7

1.3.2 Quarrying 7

1.3.3 Metal Mining 8

1.3.4 Civil construction 8

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 8

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 8

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 9

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 10

1.4.4 Latin America, Middle and Africa 10

1.5 Market Dynamics 11

1.5.1 Market Opportunities 11

1.5.2 Market Risk 11

1.5.3 Market Driving Force 11

2 Manufacturers Profiles 12

2.1 Orica 12

2.1.1 Company Profile 12

2.1.2 Orica Product 14

2.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 14

2.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) 15

2.2.1 Company Profile 15

2.2.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Product 16

2.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 17

2.3 ENAEX 18

2.3.1 Company Profile 18

2.3.2 ENAEX Product 19

2.3.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 19

2.4 MAXAM 20

2.4.1 Company Profile 20

2.4.2 MAXAM Product 21

2.4.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 22

2.5 AEL 22

2.5.1 Company Profile 22

2.5.2 AEL Product 24

2.5.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 25

2.6 Sasol 26

2.6.1 Company Profile 26

2.6.2 Sasol Product 28

2.6.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 28

2.7 EPC-UK 29

2.7.1 Company Profile 29

2.7.2 EPC-UK Product 31

2.7.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 31

2.8 BME Mining 31

2.2.1 Company Profile 31

2.2.2 BME Mining Product 33

2.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 35

2.9 NOF CORPORATION 35

2.9.1 Company Profile 35

2.9.2 NOF CORPORATION Product 36

2.9.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 37

2.10 Solar Explosives 37

2.10.1 Company Profile 37

2.10.2 Solar Explosives Product 38

2.10.3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 39

………

3 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Competition, by Manufacturer 79

3.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer 79

3.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Production Value and Market Share by Manufacturer 81

3.3 Market Concentration Rate 85

3.3.1 Top 3 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Manufacturer Market Share 85

3.3.2 Top 6 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Manufacturer Market Share 86

3.4 Market Competition Trend 86

4 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Analysis by Regions 87

4.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions 87

4.1.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales by Regions (2011-2016) 88

4.1.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Revenue by Regions (2011-2016) 89

4.2 North America Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales and Growth (2011-2016) 90

4.3 Europe Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales and Growth (2011-2016) 91

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Sales and Growth (2011-2016) 92

Continued…..

