Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market key players BASF, CAMEO Chemicals, Akzo-Nobel, Kao, Stephens, Galaxy Surfactants

Ammonium lauryl sulfate is a detergent cleansing agent and a key ingredient found in shampoos and personal care products. It belongs to a class of medium to strong anionic surfactants known as the alkyl sulfates. It has characteristics of excellent decontamination, high biodegradable ability and good foaming property. Ammonium lauryl sulfate has a yellowish color and are partly soluble in water and oil. The solution has a moderate concentration of hydrogen ions and PH less than 7. Ammonium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant which reduces the surface tension of water and makes the water spread more easily. It is used in cleaners because it disrupts hydrogen bonding in water. Ammonium lauryl sulphate is obtained by catalytic reduction of fatty acids which are found in coconut oil and palm kernel oil. It is also known as dodecyl ammonium sulfate, monododecyl ester and ammonium salt.

Ammonium lauryl sulphate finds major applications in anti aging, foot treatment, acne treatment, facial cleanser, exfoliant, scalp treatment, relaxer, hair care, hair color and liquid hand soap among others. Ammonium lauryl sulfate have a key market advantage of strong cleansing power, high foam production and very low production cost. Although majority of ammonium lauryl sulphate is used in personal care products, it also has industrial applications. In the automotive industry it finds applications in engine cleaners, car wash solutions and concrete degreasers.

Growing consumerism is driving the demand for personal care products, which in turn is driving the ammonium lauryl sulfate market. The surfactants markets largely depends on the rapidly emerging middle classes in the Asia Pacific region especially China and India. Rise in income levels will increase the per capita consumption of cosmetics and beauty products in emerging economies. However growing awareness for natural products and environment consciousness could hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the global leader for consumption of anionic surfactants such as ammonium lauryl sulfate for personal care products and is expected to remain so in the near future as well. The market for personal care products has witnessed significant growth with huge revenues in China, India and Vietnam. India is beginning to stand out as an engine for the global growth and the massive population presents a huge opportunity for personal care products. The sale of deodorants, mouth washes and liquid soaps have grown at a high rate. Ammonium lauryl sulfate based fair washes, hair creams and gels are replacing traditional products because of their effectiveness. Some of the other important markets in the Asia Pacific region include Indonesia, South Korea, Iran and Turkey. The growing awareness of self grooming and personal hygiene and a rise in disposable incomes has increased the demand for personal care products and will increase the consumption of ammonium lauryl sulfate. In addition, South America will see strong growth especially due to increase in the production in Brazil. Venezuela and Argentina are the other key markets in this region. The growth of Asia Pacific region will be strong as compared to Western Europe and North America. The demand for nail polish, anti-agers and BB creams in the developed markets will remain significant as compared to other personal care products.

Some of the key players in this market are BASF, CAMEO Chemicals, Akzo-Nobel, Kao, Stephens, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej, Reliance and Clariant among others.

