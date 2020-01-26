Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis | 2016 – 2023

Ammonium lauryl sulfate, a detergent cleansing agent, is a key component found in personal care products. It belongs to the class of strong anionic surfactants known as alkyl sulfates. Its features include good foaming property, excellent decontamination, and high biodegradability. Ammonium lauryl sulfate is yellowish in color. It is partly soluble in oil and water. It is used in cleaners due to the way it disrupts hydrogen bonding in water. Ammonium lauryl sulfate is obtained by catalytic reduction of fatty acids that are found in coconut oil and palm kernel oil. It is also known as monododecyl ester, dodecyl ammonium sulfate, and ammonium salt.

Ammonium lauryl sulfate is primarily used in the personal care industry. It is employed in the manufacture of scalp treatment, foot treatment, anti-aging, and facial cleansing products and soaps. Ammonium lauryl sulfate has important market advantages such as low production cost and superior foam production. It can be used in engine cleaners and fast acting degreasers in the automotive industry.

Rising consumerism is driving the demand for personal care products. This is expected to propel the growth of the ammonium lauryl sulfate market. The market is anticipated to largely depend on the rapidly emerging middle class in Asia Pacific, especially in India and China. Increase in income levels is likely to boost the per capita consumption of cosmetic and beauty products in emerging economies. However, growth in awareness regarding the use of natural products and environment safety could hamper market growth.

Asia Pacific is the global leader in the consumption of anionic surfactants such as ammonium lauryl sulfate. This trend is estimated to continue in the near future. The market for personal care products is projected to witness substantial growth in India. The country is beginning to emerge as an engine for global growth; large rural population presents high opportunities for the personal care industry in India. Sale of deodorants and mouthwashes has increased at a significant rate. Ammonium lauryl sulfate-based hair creams, gels, and facewashes are increasingly replacing traditional products. Other important markets in Asia Pacific include Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and Iran.

Increasing awareness of self-grooming and personal hygiene, and rise in disposable income of the population are expected to augment the demand for personal care products. This, in turn, is likely to boost the usage of ammonium lauryl sulfate. Additionally, the market in Latin America is anticipated to expand significantly due to rising demand for personal care products in emerging economies. Brazil, Venezuela, and Argentina are expected to be the key markets in this region. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is projected to be stronger compared to that in Western Europe and North America. Demand for nail polishes, anti-aging products, and BB creams is estimated to be high vis-à-vis other personal care products in developed markets in the near future.

Key players operating in the ammonium lauryl sulfate market include Galaxy Surfactants Limited, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Vinamax Organics Pvt. Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co, Alpha Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Kao Corporation, The Godrej Group, CAMEO Chemicals, Taiwan NJC Corporation, The Reliance Group, and Clariant. Companies are adopting economies of scale and aggressive marketing campaigns in order to expand their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific due to availability of cheap labor, land, and government subsidies.