Ammonium Chloride Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018-2028

Ammonium Chloride Market – Introduction:

Ammonium chloride NH 4 Cl is an inorganic compound. It is a white crystal salt that is highly soluble in water. When it is dissolved in water, it produces ammonium and chloride ions. Sal ammonic is the mineralogical form of ammonium chloride. The ammonium chloride mineral is generally formed from gases that are derived from the burning of coal dumps. Ammonium chloride can also be found in some types of volcanic vents. It can be produced by the reaction of ammonia and hydrochloric acid. In addition, ammonium chloride can be obtained from different chemical process such as the Solvay process as well as during the production of sodium carbonate, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water. In Japan, more than 230,000 tons of ammonium chloride is produced annually, most of which can be used as a fertilizer for rice cultivation.

This odourless salt has several applications. It is used in pyrotechnics, medicine, as a component in metal work, in the food industry and in zinc carbon batteries. Ammonium chloride mostly used to provide nitrogen in fertilizers for rice and wheat crops. It can also be used as an ingredient in fireworks, contract explosives and safety matches. In pharmacokinetics, ammonium chloride is completely absorbed from the GI tract for a period of five hours post ingestion. In different industries, it can be used as a flux for metal oxide as well as a remover of soldering. However, the usage of ammonium chloride in medical treatment without consulting a physician is likely to result in some side effects in the human body, which include vomiting, lethargy, headache, irritation, anorexia and other ailments. For preparing metals to be in tin coated, soldered or galvanized ammonium chloride can be used as a flux. In the food industry, ammonium chloride can be used as a food additive. It can be used in personal care products such as hair colour & bleach, shampoo, facial cleaners, conditioner, hand & dish washing detergents and bath oils.

Ammonium Chloride Market – Dynamics:

The ammonium chloride market is growing due to the growth of various industries such as food, medical, agriculture, textiles and pharmaceuticals. Ammonium chloride can be used for the preparation of metals, for the covering of tins and welding. It is very useful in the medical field for different treatments. In the current market, ammonium chloride can be used for the preparation of various products such as material printing, colouring, hair care products, fabrication and in zinc carbon batteries. Nowadays, ammonium chloride is a very valuable inorganic material that has supported different business areas to a substantial degree. It can also use for extinguishing fire, the manufacturing of printed circuits and as an explosive in minerals. The increasing demand for ammonium chloride can be attributed to the rapid growth of various industries and population, and it is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Ammonium Chloride Market – Regional Outlook:

The ammonium chloride market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year. North America was the prominent revenue-generating region in the industrial products market in 2017. Europe is expected to be the prominent revenue-generating region by 2020. The ammonium chloride market in other regions is also growing.

Ammonium Chloride Market – Key Participants:

Some of the major players in the ammonium chloride market are Dallas Group of America; BASF SE; Central Glass Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.; CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd. and Dahua (Group) Co., Ltd.

