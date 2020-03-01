Ammonia Caramel Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2028

With use of food decorative ingredients being one of the emerging trends in the food and beverage industry, ammonia caramel is finding extensive application. The ability of ammonia caramel with respect to reduction of color variability and maintenance of the hue intensity is fostering the adoption of ammonia caramel in brewery industry and also in production of carbonated beverages. Use of ammonia caramel as a coloring agent and also an antioxidant is increasing at a notable rate, owing to its unmatched consistency and versatility. Producers of ammonia caramel are vying to establish conformity of their products to the FSSAI and ISO standards to communicate the safety and quality standards their product embrace. Some of the key applications of ammonia caramel include beverages, soft drinks, confectionery, bakery products, and so on.

However, consumption of ammonia caramel associated with health-related adversities, such as allergic reactions, is likely to threaten the adoption of ammonia caramel as a food additive. Moreover, hostility demonstrated by the demographic affected by gluten intolerance is also likely to create significant challenges for growth of ammonia caramel market. Moreover, studies pointing to the association of consuming ammonia caramel with cancer is likely to hinder the adoption rate of ammonia caramel by a notable margin.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1071

Ammonia Caramel Market Outlook:

Caramel is a confectionary product which is made by heating a variety of carbohydrates or sugars. The process of making a caramel is called caramelization, in which, the sugar is slowly heated at 170 °C. Once the sugar gets heated, the carbohydrates break down and form a new liquid compound with good flavor and color, which is the caramel. Caramel is used in a variety of confectioneries, desserts, and candies for its flavor. In order to enhance the color of the caramel, there are various types of caramel food colorings added to it, among which, ammonia caramel is widely used in the coloring of caramel. Ammonia caramel is prepared by heating sugar molecules along with ammonia or ammonium compounds, which will improve the color of the caramel product. In the 19th century, ammonia caramel was first used as a food additive in the food and brewing industry in order to prepare cereals, pet food, BBQ sauce, and beer. Till date, ammonia caramel is being widely used in the liquor industry, which includes products like beer. Ammonia caramel possesses the same properties of baker’s caramel, beer caramel, and confectioner’s caramel. Ammonia caramel colorant has a large number of end uses in the food and beverage industry, and is expected to experience good growth in the upcoming years.

Ammonia Caramel gaining wide coverage in Food and Beverages Industry:

Ammonia caramel stays distinct for its sweet aroma and mild flavor, which is required the most in the food and beverage industry. Ammonia caramel is predominantly used in the beverage industry, as it provides stability to soft drinks and beer, and it gives a red-brown color to the beverage. The primary function of ammonia caramel is to serve as a coloring agent, and it has additional functions such as to serve as an emulsifier in soft drinks. Ammonia caramel also prevents oxidation of the flavored components in bottled beverages. Ammonia caramel is used in products such as baby foods, confectioneries, ice creams, pharmaceuticals, sauces, marinades, soups, and other snack products. The color of ammonia caramel ranges from light brown to dark reddish-brown. The intensity of the color varies with the amount of heat the sugar is exposed to. Considering the applications, the market potential for ammonia caramel is likely to be significant.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1071

Global Ammonia Caramel Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of end use, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverage Manufacturers Beverages Bakery and Confectionery Baby Foods Sauces and Marinades Others

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of application, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as:

Colorants

Emulsifiers

Flavor Enhancers

On the basis of region, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as:

North America Ammonia Caramel Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Ammonia Caramel Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Ammonia Caramel Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Ammonia Caramel Market

Japan Ammonia Caramel Market

APEJ Ammonia Caramel Market Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Ammonia Caramel Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Global Ammonia Caramel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ammonia caramel market are Sethness Caramel Color, Mascot Food Colors, Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Bakels Worldwide, Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd., Metarom A.s., Nigay SAS, Megha International., ARUN COLOUR CHEM Pvt. Ltd., Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd., MATRIX PHARMA CHEM., and Jay Dinesh Chemicals, among others.

Key Developments:

In the year 2016, Sensient Technologies Corporation widened its food colouring range by launching two new colours – yellow and orange. It stays stable under light when compared to other colouring agents. This creates a traction among food manufacturers, and it eventually helps in market growth.

Opportunities for Participants in the Ammonia Caramel Market:

The potential for the growth of the ammonia caramel market is quite high, owing to its various applications. The population in regions such as Northern America and Latin America often consumes ammonia caramel as an ingredient. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, it is likely to lead to global market growth.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/1071/ammonia-caramel-market