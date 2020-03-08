Amine Oxide Market (2015-2025) | Pilot Chemical, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Company, Huntsman Corporation and Clariant Corporation

Amine oxides are the amphoteric surfactants that are widely used in conjunction with various other surfactants. These surfactants can either be cationic (positively charged), anionic (negatively charged) or non-ionic (no charge) depending on the pH of the water. Amine oxides are the chemical compounds that are the only oxides of the tertiary amines. Amine oxides are sometimes also used for the analogous derivation of the primary and secondary amines. Amine oxides are usually used as the protecting group for amines as well as other chemical intermediates. Amine oxides are high polar molecules and have their polarity close to that of quaternary ammonium salts. However, smaller amines oxides exhibits hydrophilic properties owing to which it is highly soluble in water. Amine oxides find their applications in various industries such as oilfield chemicals, agriculture adjuvants, home care and personal care.

The increase in the demand for the mild surfactants especially from the personal care industry is expected to drive the global amine oxide market. The personal care products containing amine oxide offer improved performance even at high temperature in the hard water. Amine oxides are also widely used in the home cleaning products. Amine oxides are used as thickeners, emollients, emulsifiers, stabilizers and conditioners. Amine oxide is a surface active agent which is used to change the surface tension of water that helps in increasing the wetting surfaces, emulsifying, foaming and also assists in cleansing. Thus, the growing demand for the home cleaning products is expected to augment the overall growth of the amine oxide market. Amine oxides are slowly finding its foothold in agricultural adjuvants and oil field chemicals. Owing to the versatility of the amine oxides to work under varying temperature and pressure the there is an increase in the use of this chemical in other applications as well.

The growing population especially in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for the personal care and home care industry which in turn is expected to boost the overall growth of the amine oxide market. The growing demand for the use of sulfur free as well as the milder personal care products is expected to boost the overall growth of the amine oxide market. Amine oxide is considered as a high production volume class of compounds in many member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). North America is expected to be one of the major consumers ofamine oxide as it is one of the essential chemical used in most of the widely used home cleaning products. The U.S is one of the largest manufacturers of amine oxide followed by Europe. Japan is one of the major manufacturers of amine oxide in Asia Pacific. China is expected to emerge as the major producer as well as consumer in the coming few years.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., BASF, Akzonobel N.V., Stepan Company, Pilot Chemical, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Company, Huntsman Corporation and Clariant Corporation are some of the key participants of the global amine oxide market. The companies are mainly focused towards developing new innovative products that would be used extensively in a wide range of applications. Thus, the companies make huge investments in the research and development in order to manufacture innovative and specific product for specific application.