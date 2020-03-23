American Industry on Hospital Beds insights offered in a recent report 2019: Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

The American hospital beds market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a CAGR of ~7.6%.

Hospital Beds Market Overview

The “Hospital Beds Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Getinge AB), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., LINET Group, Stryker Corporation, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., and Gendron, Inc.

Segmentation

The hospital beds market has been segmented based on type, automation, treatment, and end-user.

Based on type, the market has been classified as pressure relief beds, general purpose beds, birthing beds, bariatric beds and pediatric beds, and others.

The automation segment has been divided into manual hospital beds, power hospital beds, and others. Power hospital bed has been segmented into fully electric and semi-electric.

According to treatment, hospital beds have been classified into beds for long-term care, acute care, and critical care.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, elderly care facilities, maternity homes, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Hospital Beds Market, by Region:

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…Continued

