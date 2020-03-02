Ambulatory Services Market is going to hit USD 3,812.7 billion by 2025 just published

According to new research published by Polaris Market Research the global ambulatory services market is anticipated to reach more than USD 3,812.7 billion by 2025. Ambulatory care denotes the medical service area provided to a patient without the need for hospitalization and other medical services. The ambulatory services include medical expert organizations, home healthcare, and medical laboratories. This service is one of the major hospital revenue provider and to the presentation of the hospital health care system. Ambulatory care provides treatment, consultation, observation, intervention, rehabilitation, and diagnosis to the patient with unconventional medical treatments. In addition, telephone conferences, reintegration meetings, and emergency visits with patients are expected to appeal to more patients in the direction of the ambulatory services, offering significant economic outcome.

Ambulatory services market growth is majorly driven by a factor such as the growing requirement of ambulatory surgical visits. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2016, about 20 million surgical procedures and around 35 million ambulatory surgical visits were performed in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), with approximately 15 million surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Moreover, cost-saving surgeries compared to the hospitals, government investment for ambulatory care facilities, and rising government funding offering team-based primary care are other major factors enhancing the global market growth.

Additionally, the increasing geriatric population with rising occurrence of chronic diseases requiring medical attention, new reimbursement policies by the government offering an economic advantage, and adopting advanced technology, are the factors further propelling the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgeries, inexpensive surgical costs, well equipped ambulatory service centers, and faster patient recovery time is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Ambulatory Services market is segmented by service type which includes primary care offerings, emergency departments, outpatient departments, medical specialty, and surgical specialty. In 2017, the primary care offerings accounted for the majority share and dominated the market. This was followed by the surgical specialty segment which gained traction due to the technological advancements of the same-day surgeries for cataract and orthopedic issues.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Ambulatory services Market Insights

3.1. Ambulatory services Market – Industry snapshot

3.2. Ambulatory services Market – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Ambulatory services Market dynamics

3.3.1. Ambulatory services – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Ambulatory services Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Ambulatory services Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Ambulatory services Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Ambulatory services Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Ambulatory services Market Industry trends

4. Ambulatory services Market Size and Forecast by Service Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Primary Care Offerings

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2025

4.3. Emergency Departments

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2025

4.4. Outpatient Departments

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2025

4.5. Medical Specialty

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2025

4.6. Surgical Specialty

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2025

5. Ambulatory services Market Size and Forecast by Regions

5.1. Key findings

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.2.2. U.S.

5.2.2.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.2.3. Canada

5.2.3.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.2.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.3.3. UK

5.3.3.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.3.4. France

5.3.4.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.3.5. Italy

5.3.5.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1.

5.4.1.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.4.1.2. China

5.4.1.2.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.4.1.3. India

5.4.1.3.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.4.1.4. Japan

5.4.1.4.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.4.1.5. Australia

5.4.1.5.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.5.2. Brazil

5.5.2.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.5.3. Mexico

5.5.3.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.6. Middle East & Africa

5.6.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.6.2. UAE

5.6.2.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

5.6.3.1. Ambulatory services Market by Surgery type, 2017 – 2025

6. Company Profiles

6.1. 3M

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Financials

6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.1.4. Recent Developments

6.2. Acelity

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Financials

6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.2.4. Recent Developments

6.3. Advancis Medical

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Financials

6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.3.4. Recent Developments

6.4. Alliqua Biomedical, Inc

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Financials

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Recent Developments

6.5. Coloplast

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Financials

6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.4. Recent Developments

6.6. ConvaTec

6.6.1. Overview

6.6.2. Financials

6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.4. Recent Developments

6.7. Medline Industries, Inc

6.7.1. Overview

6.7.2. Financials

6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.4. Recent Developments

6.8. Medtronic

6.8.1. Overview

6.8.2. Financials

6.8.3. Product Benchmarking

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

