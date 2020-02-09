Ambient Light Sensors Market: Expected to be driven by rapidly changing technology and increasing demand of energy efficient solutions

Ambient Light sensor is photo detector used to detect light present in immediate surroundings. These sensors imitate how human eye’s respond to light intensity under variety of lighting conditions. Hence, it is used as backlight control in various LCD display control applications from automotive to consumer electronics. It allow automatically control backlight to offer optimum viewing experience in diverse lighting conditions. Ambient light sensors can detect broad range of ambient light, from bright sunlight to very low light that is 400 nm to 700 nm.

Apart from improving visibility, ambient light sensors are helpful to reduce power consumptions further improve battery performances. Moreover ambient light sensor’s advantages such as flexibility for industrial design, small form factor, energy efficient solutions, and compactness is making it ideal for various applications in automotive, smart homes, Iot hubs, security lighting, medical devices, robotics, consumer electronics, and among others. Further, different type of ambient light sensors are available on basis range of sensing and output requirement according to application.

Ambient light sensors are also used in various applications for smart home devices and building automation control such as automated closure of drapes, day time & night time determination, and protection of light sensitive goods. Moreover these sensor also offers automatic dimming of lamp office building, exterior lighting, street light and traffic signals. In same way, ambient light sensors used in automobiles to improve road safety by controlling headlamp when entering in tunnel.

The global ambient light sensors market is expected to be driven by rapidly changing technology and increasing demand of energy efficient solutions in consumer electronics including smart phone, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices. Furthermore growing popularity and user base smartphones is also expected to be one major driving factor to escalate growth of global ambient sensor market during forecast period.

The emerging market applications of ambient light sensors in IoT hubs and smart home devices is anticipated contribute to growth of the global ambient light sensors market during forecast period. The increasing usage of ambient sensor for street lights, security lights, traffic signals, outdoor light control, solid state and general lighting, and commercial billboards expected to boost up demand of ambient sensor and further anticipated to boost up growth of global ambient sensor market during forecast period.

The global ambient light sensors market has been segmented based on output of product, application, and region. Based on output of ambient sensor, the market can be segmented into analog output and digital output. Based on end use, the market can be segmented into automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices and others. In terms of geography, the global ambient light sensors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to contribute a largest share to the global ambient light sensors market, due to the presence of leading ambient light sensor manufacturers in this region such as Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Broadcom Limited.

Key players operating in the global ambient light sensors market include AMS AG (Germany), Texas Instruments , ON Semiconductor, Broadcom Limited , Rohm Semiconductor, OSRAM Opto Semiconductor, Intersil, Maxim Integrated, Panasonic Corporation, Vishay Semiconductor and among others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global ambient light sensors market over the period of study.