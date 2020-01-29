Ambient Intelligent Market: Mainly driven by evolving location-based mobile software applications

Ambient intelligence refers to electronic environments or systems that are aware, adaptive and interactive with humans in that environment. The intelligence derived from embedded devices and natural user interfaces (NUI) operating in this environment facilitates the provision of services according to inputs perceived through gesture, voice, and other non-interruptive means. Ambient intelligence is based on three key technologies ubiquitous communication, ubiquitous computing, and intelligent user interfaces. Ubiquitous communication aids the objects to communicate with the user in the environment.

Therefore, owing to this, the system components can gather information about its environment anytime and can adapt its behavior accordingly. Ubiquitous computing involves integration of microprocessors into objects such as clothes, furniture, toys, etc. Thus, in the ambience intelligent environment, humans would be unaware of presence of computers as they would operate from background. Intelligent user interfaces enable the system components to interact with the environment in a personalized and natural way. Owing to increased information, connectivity, and leisure, this technology is expected to become an integral part of interactions in the near future.

Key factor driving the growth of the ambient intelligent market include the evolving location-based mobile software applications. Also, owing to increasing urbanization, government across the world is carrying out multiple smart city projects for energy efficiency and cost effectiveness. Thus, rising smart homes and smart cities across the world are further expected to drive the ambient intelligent market.

Restraint affecting the ambient intelligent market include the privacy, security, and identity issues that arise as the ambient intelligent systems records the actions and preferences of users. Also, these systems cannot use encryption to ensure security similar to wireless radio or infrared communication owing to their limited bandwidth. However, companies operating in ambient intelligence are developing architecture and relevant designs that includes privacy policies in a specific application domain to make optimum use of the technology in several end-use sectors.

New opportunity anticipated to boost the ambient intelligent market include the increasing demand for ambient intelligent systems in the healthcare sector, especially in ambient medical information systems. As an example, through ambient medical information systems, an Electronic Health Record (EHR) could be created for a patient that would include his prior treatments, allergy information, etc. and owing to ambient intelligence, it would be available globally. If this patient travels outside a country, a local physician can easily treat him on the basis of prior reports or findings and the billing of international travel insurances will be facilitated. The updated patient report would be uploaded on EHR. Apart from ambient medical information systems, ambient intelligent systems are also expected to find applications in wearable monitoring devices, diagnosis and work-flow process.

The ambient intelligent market can be segmented on the basis of component, end-user industry, and geography. In terms of component, the ambient intelligent market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end-user industry, the ambient intelligent market can be divided into residential, industrial, Banking, Finance, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, corporate, and others. In terms of geography, the ambient intelligent market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to be a highly attractive region contributing to the ambient intelligent market owing to the rapid technological developments and increasing smart buildings in the region.

Prominent players operating in the ambient intelligence market include Assisted Living Technologies Inc., ABB Group, Chubb Community Care, Caretech Ab, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medic4all Group, Legrand SA, Siemens AG, Televic N.V., Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E., Vitaphone GmbH and so on.