Amaranth Oil Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Amaranth oil is extracted from the seeds of two species of the genus Amaranthus, A. cruentus and A. hypochondriacus, that are called, collectively, amaranth grain. Amaranth oil is a light to medium colored, clear liquid that is pourable at low temperatures.
Europe holds major market share followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.
The cosmetic & personal care industry is growing at a high rate, while the food supplement industry is experiencing steady growth.
This report focuses on Amaranth Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amaranth Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amr Amaranth
Amaranth Bio
Amaranth Nord
Proderna Biotech
Flavex Naturextracte
Nu-World Foods
Saar
Nans Products
Flaveko Trade Spol
Dk Mass
Rusoliva
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cold Pressed
Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Organic Solvent (Hexane) Extraction
Others
Segment by Application
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Food Supplements
Others
