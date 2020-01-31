Aluminum Sulfate Market Key Players Nippon Light Metal, kemira jye, GEO Specility chemicals

Aluminum Sulfate finds important applications in the food & beverages, paper & pulp, wastewater and pharmaceutical industries. The global aluminum sulfate market is estimated to be pegged at around US$ 839.4 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Factors influencing the global aluminum sulfate market growth

Increasing demand for fresh water resources is paving way for aluminum sulfate

According to a UN-Water report, of the total water available on the Earth’s surface, only 0.5% is fresh water, which can be used for consumption, and 60% of this available freshwater is unevenly distributed, with a major share concentrated among ten countries of the world. Thus, many regions suffer from water scarcity and water stress. The ever-rising demand for fresh water will drive the growth of the water treatment chemicals market, which in turn, will drive the global aluminum sulfate market during the forecast period

Growing pharmaceutical industry will drive the growth of the aluminum sulfate market

Aluminum sulfate has a high number of clinical benefits and is frequently used in the pharmaceutical industry. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry will further y push the growth of the aluminum sulfate market. In Europe and the United States, pharmaceutical pollution is gaining attention & policies are being created to address the problem. According to the IMS Health data (MIDAS, May 2017), the pharmaceutical industry has resulted in a lucrative parallel trade, which is expected to benefit the aluminum sulfate market in the next few years.

Growing paper & pulp industry will push the growth of the aluminum sulfate market

Aluminum sulfate witnesses large demand from numerous end-use industries, including chemical, paper & pulp and food & beverages, among others. It plays a major role in paper mills where it is used to size papers. Increasing demand for paper instead of plastic due to government regulations in various regions increased by 1.0% per annum in 2011. Printing and sizing papers will lead to major growth of the chemicals (such as aluminum sulfate) used in the paper and pulp industry.

Global aluminum sulfate market segmentation and forecast

The global aluminum sulfate market is segmented on the basis of application, grade, product type and region. On the basis of application, the global aluminum sulfate market is segmented into paper & pulp, waste water treatment, food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical and others. On the basis of product type, the global aluminum sulfate market is segmented into ferric alum and non-ferric alum. On the basis of grade, the global aluminum sulfate market is segmented into industrial and food & pharmaceutical grade. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA, China, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global aluminum sulfate market analysis, by region

From a regional perspective, the aluminum sulfate market in China is projected to witness relatively faster growth over the forecast period. The Europe aluminum sulfate market is estimated to account for a share of around 19.9% in the global market, by value, by 2028 end. The second largest aluminum sulfate markets, by region, are North America, which is followed by Europe. The market in South East & Asia is expected to register a CAGR of around 2.7% in terms of value over the forecast period. In aluminum sulfate market, China is expected to reach US$ 1,681 Mn by the end of 2028. The aluminum sulfate market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 1.9% over the forecast period.

Key players dominating the global aluminum sulfate market

Some of the players reported in this study on the global aluminum sulfate market are Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Nippon Light Metal, kemira jye, GEO Specility chemicals, GAC chemical, Affinity Chemical, Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd., Affinity Chemical LLC, C&S Chemicals, Inc., USALCO LLC, Drury Industries Ltd and Feralco AB