Aluminum Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Light, durable and workability: these are the key properties that make aluminium as one of the key engineering materials. This silvery-white metal is the most widespread metal on the Earth’s crusts. Aluminium alloys are the alloys in which aluminium is the predominant metal and the typical alloying elements include copper, silicon, magnesium, manganese and zinc among others. Aluminium has a low density and superior corrosion resistance property which makes it as the most desirable metal among the various end-use industries. Along with its low density property, other properties such as reflectivity and recyclability make it as a favourable choice for various industrial applications. In the transportation sector the lightweight trend is experiencing an exponential growth. Improving the quality of output, increasing energy costs, and government regulations are major challenges for the global aluminium industry.

Transportation End-use Segment To Dominate the Global Aluminium Market

On the basis of end-use application the global aluminium market can be segmented into transportation, packaging, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, industrial equipment and machinery and others. On the global level, the increase in the demand for light weight vehicles is anticipated to boom the demand of aluminium in the transportation industry. Moreover, various environmental regulations enacted by the government and the global emission standards have always been a challenge for OEMs. In order to tackle this the OEMs are actively involved in the usage of aluminium components in the various parts of the vehicle, thus, reducing the overall weight and hereby increasing the fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Asia Pacific Region Anticipated To Occupy the Largest Market Share

Based on geography, the global aluminium market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, China accounts for the highest market share owing to rapid industrial development and urbanization. Another key driver for the growth of the aluminium market is growth of the transportation industry in the region. Few top players active in Chinese market are Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Xinfa Group Co., among other. The rise in the purchasing power in the emerging economies such as China and India is leading to a substantial demand for transportation vehicles

Competitive Analysis

Key leading players operating in this market includes, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto, Chalco, United Company RUSAL and Norsk Hydro ASA among others. The players in the market are adopting various business strategies which are not limited to, having vast product portfolio, capacity expansion, R&D investments and wide distribution network.

