Aluminum Hydroxide Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019 – 2029

Aluminum hydroxide is an inorganic basic compound which is amphoteric in nature. Aluminum hydroxide is found in nature in the form mineral gibbsite. Generally aluminum hydroxide is white colored powder in nature. Aluminum hydroxide is also known under the name of hydrate of alumina or aluminum trihydrate. Aluminum hydroxide is one of the important component in aluminum ore i.e. bauxite. The freshly precipitated aluminum hydroxide is present in the form of gel. Commercially aluminum hydroxide is produced by Bayer’s process in which bauxite is dissolved into sodium hydroxide and the temperature is maintained upto270?C. Aluminum hydroxide is used as a raw material for the production of various aluminum based compounds such as aluminum chlorides, zeolites, aluminum oxide etc. Aluminum hydroxide is an important part of the aluminum hydroxide market. Aluminum hydroxide is used as a flocculent in water purification process. Aluminum hydroxide is also finding its application as an adsorbent or desiccant in gas purification process. In pharmaceutical industry aluminum hydroxide is used in the formulation of antacids due to its basic properties. Aluminum hydroxide is also used as filler material for fire retardants.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market: Dynamics

Polymers and plastics play a crucial role in this swiftly advancing modern industrial world, to increase the durability and enhance the properties of the plastics & polymers various additives such as flame retardants are being used. Increasing consumption of plastics & polymers is uprising the demand for fire retardants, which is a prime factor driving the growth of aluminum hydroxide market. Increasing water pollution and increased environmental concern has elevated the need for waste water treatment, owing to which there rise in the demand for aluminum hydroxide. Up surged consumption of cosmetics and personal care products is positively influencing the aluminum hydroxide market. Swift growth of chemicals and paper & printing ink industry is a positive impact for the aluminum hydroxide market. Rising population & increased urbanization has led to the growth of textile industry which in turn has resulted into the growth of aluminum hydroxide market. Adaptation of hard and fast lifestyle has resulted into the increase in the problems such as acidity. Due to which, antacids are one of the popular medicine amongst the consumers, rising uptake of antacids is fueling the demand for aluminum hydroxide.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum hydroxide market can be segmented on the basis of its grade, form, application and by end use:

The global aluminum hydroxide market is segmented on the basis of its grade:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

The global aluminum hydroxide market is segmented on the basis of its form:

Powder

Gel

The global aluminum hydroxide market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Flocculants

Adsorbent

Desiccant

Filler

Catalyst

Antacid formulations

The global aluminum hydroxide market is segmented on the basis of its end-use:

Waste water treatment

Plastics & polymers

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Textiles

Paper & printing inks

Aluminum Hydroxide Market: Regional Outlook

Chemicals and pharmaceutical industries are flourishing in the regions of Asia Pacific. Also the rising population in Asia Pacific has triggered the rise in consumption of cosmetics & personal care products. Asia Pacific is also estimated to witness growth in the industries such as textiles, paper & printing inks etc. owing to the aforementioned factors Asia Pacific can be considered as prominent market for aluminum hydroxide. There is significant presence of chemical and pharmaceuticals industry in the regions such as North America and Europe, besides it rising adoption of polymers & plastics and surging demand for fire retardants to meet up quality requirements & to enhance the durability of polymers is expected to drive the growth of aluminum hydroxide market in these regions. Increasing number of waste water treatment activities in Middle East and growing number of industries along with industrial activities in Africa is estimated to make Middle East & Africa potential market for aluminum hydroxide. Latin America is estimated to be promising market for aluminum hydroxide owing to the rising demand for plastics & polymers and increase in industrial activiites.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global aluminum hydroxide market are

Magxid Fine Chem, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Radhaji Pharma Chem, P J Chemicals, Avanschem, Showa Denko, Nabeltec AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Nashtec LLC, MAL Hungarian Aluminum and Hindalco Chemicals among others.