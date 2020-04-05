Aluminum Honeycomb Market Emerging Technologies, Global Recent Trends, Forecast to 2023

Aluminum Honeycomb Market – Overview

Aluminum Honeycomb Market are facing increasing demand levels due to their applications and physical qualities, which enable a wide range of applications. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Chemicals and Materials sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is expected to show intensive growth levels while expanding with an encouraging CAGR rate.

The Global Aerospace Industry is estimated to reach ~40 billion USD, in terms of operating earnings, by 2023, which is expected to fuel the demand of aluminum composites. Increasing demand of light-weight materials in modern aircrafts and automobiles is projected to propel growth of the global aluminum honeycomb market. The major military powers countries namely, U.S., Russia, China, and India are investing major share of their GDP in defense sector, and rapidly acquiring modern warfare equipment.

However, the capital-intensive nature of aluminum metal is driving the research for finding a cheaper alternative to aluminum honeycomb which is posing as a major bottleneck in growth of the market. Nevertheless, the major end use industries such as aerospace, defense and marine will continue use the metal based composite structures on account the strength the material provides.

Aluminum Honeycomb Market – Competitive Analysis

Key Players In The Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market are Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), Argosy International Inc. (U.S.), EURO-COMPOSITES (U.S), Benecor, Inc. (U.S.), Alucoil (Spain), Plascore (Germany), Corex Honeycomb (U.K.), Coach Line Industries (India), Motonity Private Limited (India), Universal Metaltek (India), and others.

Aluminum Honeycomb Market -Segmentation

The Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market Has Been Segmented into Applications, End Use Industry, And Region.

Based on application, the market is divided into core, sandwich panel, working surfaces, aerodynamics, lighting, and others, wherein the use of aluminum honeycomb for making core is the leading segment.

Based on end use industry the global aluminum honeycomb market is segmented into aerospace, marine, defense, automotive, construction, and others. Among these, aerospace is holding major share of overall demand of aluminum honeycomb.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Aluminum Honeycomb Market – Regional Analysis

The Five Key Regions of The Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market due to the growth of aerospace industry. India, Japan and China have been observed as the major shareholders in the regional market because of increasing public investment in aerospace, marine, and defense sectors.

North America was a leading region in the global aluminum honeycomb market before it was surpassed by Asia Pacific which is the second largest region in the global aluminum honeycomb market.

U.S. is the major market in this region owing to the presence of well-established end use industries such as aerospace and defense. U.S. is steadily increasing its military power to remain at the top spot on the list of leading military powers. This will greatly favor market of aluminum honeycomb in this region. Europe is a noteworthy market in the industry. Major contributors to the regional market are U.K, France, Germany and Switzerland.

