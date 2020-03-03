Aluminum Forgings Market 2018 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Global Aluminum Forgings market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Forgings.
This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Forgings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Aluminum Forgings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Forgings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Forgings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
All Metals & Forge Group
Aluminum Precision Products
Anderson Shumaker
Alcoa
Sun Fast International
Queen City Forging
Scot Forge
Deeco Metals
Continental Forge Compan
BRAWO USA
Accurate Steel Forgings
Consolidated Industries
E&I
Dynacast International
Aluminum Forgings Breakdown Data by Type
Conventional Aluminum Forgings
Custom Aluminum Forgings
Aluminum Forgings Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Electrical Industry
Engineering Machinery
General Industrial Machinery
Others
Aluminum Forgings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Aluminum Forgings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Aluminum Forgings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Forgings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Conventional Aluminum Forgings
1.4.3 Custom Aluminum Forgings
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Aerospace & Military
1.5.4 Electrical Industry
1.5.5 Engineering Machinery
1.5.6 General Industrial Machinery
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
Aluminum Forgings Market 2018 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 All Metals & Forge Group
8.1.1 All Metals & Forge Group Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.1.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Aluminum Precision Products
8.2.1 Aluminum Precision Products Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.2.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Anderson Shumaker
8.3.1 Anderson Shumaker Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.3.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Alcoa
8.4.1 Alcoa Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.4.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Sun Fast International
8.5.1 Sun Fast International Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.5.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Queen City Forging
8.6.1 Queen City Forging Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.6.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Scot Forge
8.7.1 Scot Forge Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.7.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Deeco Metals
8.8.1 Deeco Metals Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aluminum Forgings
8.8.4 Aluminum Forgings Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
