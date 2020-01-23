Aluminum Extrusion Products Market Drivers, Restraints, Growth Opportunities, and Challenges 2018 to 2025

Aluminum extrusions are manufactured via heating aluminum alloys at high temperature and used for their flexibility, durability, strength, and sustainability in a wide range of applications.

Global Aluminum Extrusion Products market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Extrusion Products.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Extrusion Products market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminum Extrusion Products breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Extrusion Products capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Extrusion Products in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alcoa

Aluminum Corporation of China

BHP Billiton

Century Aluminum Company

China Hongqiao Group

Constellium

Gulf Extrusion

Hindalco Industries

Hydro Aluminum

Norsk Hydro ASA

Aluminum Extrusion Products Breakdown Data by Type

By type

Mill-finished

Anodized

Coated

By alloy

1000 Series Aluminum Alloys

2000 Series Aluminum Alloys

3000 Series Aluminum Alloys

5000 Series Aluminum Alloys

6000 Series Aluminum Alloys

7000 Series Aluminum Alloys

Aluminum Extrusion Products Breakdown Data by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Consumer Durables

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Aluminum Extrusion Products Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminum Extrusion Products Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

