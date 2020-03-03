Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2023

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Stick-built, Semi-unitized, and Unitized), Application (Residential, and Non-residential) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Key players include ALUMIL (Greece), Enclos Corporation (US), GUTMANN AG (Dubai), HansenGroup Ltd. (UK), Aluplex (India), Josef Gartner GmbH (Germany), Alutech Systems Ltd (UK), EFCO Corporation (US), Heroal (Germany), HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Kalwall Corporation (US). The global aluminum curtain wall market is highly competitive with many players, across the globe.

The players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Some of the key strategies adopted by the players include new product developments in terms of advanced material, mergers, and acquisitions, along with strategic partnerships, and collaborations.

The growth in the construction sector has been observed with the new residential building and remodeling and renovation projects owing to the rapid urbanization. This is backed by the technological advancement in material and product which have been instrumental in generating demand for building material and components including aluminum curtain walls. The development of energy saving solutions has been one of the innovations which has been seen with the development of energy saving curtain walls. With such development of advanced materials along with the increasing demand for improved moisture management is anticipated to boost the demand for such curtain walls in the coming years.

The global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 9%, to reach at USD 20 billion over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The global aluminum curtain wall market has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). North America and Europe together accounted for the largest share in the overall aluminum curtain wall market followed by Asia-Pacific, in 2017, which will continue with its dominance by 2023. This is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D for advanced products and materials in these countries. Asia-Pacific region holds a significant share in the market after North America and Europe. The region has witnessed increasing number of construction projects backed by healthy investments in the commercial as well as residential construction in the countries such as China and India. This is expected to lead the demand for aluminum curtain wall in the Asia-Pacific region in coming time.

The global aluminum curtain wall market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market has been classified into stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized. Application segment is further sub-segmented into residnetial, and non-residential.

Based on type, the market has been bifurcated into stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized. Unitized segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The reason is attributed to factors such as better-quality control, efficient infiltration, and less installation time. Low labor cost, increased energy efficiency, and high reliability are other features associated with unitized type. This is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the segment is classified into residential, and non-residential. The commercial segment was the dominant segment in 2017. The reason is attributed to the rapid expansion of multi-national companies and manufacturing units. This has further resulted in the construction of more office spaces, along with allied manufacturing units. Furthermore, this is backed by increased spending by the corporates on various developments. This in turn has generated lot of demand for aluminum curtain wall in the commercial segment. Hence, commercial segment is projected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.

