Aluminium Nitride Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027

Aluminium nitride is a covalently bonded metal nitride, and possesses a hexagonal crystal structure. It is manufactured by the carbo-thermal reduction of aluminium oxide in the presence of gaseous ammonia or nitrogen or by straight nitridation of aluminium. Aluminium nitride is popular in end use industries due to its beneficial properties, such as high thermal conductivity, high electric insulation, and high mechanical strength. It exhibits high thermal conductivity that is nine times that of alumina. Along with that, aluminium nitride possesses a coefficient of thermal expansion close to that of silicon, which helps it in achieving high reliability in Si chips and thermal heat cycling in end use applications. In terms of purity, aluminium nitrides possess high purity and negligible toxicity, as compared to other metal nitrides.

Aluminium nitride is a fascinating material and is one of the finer options for use in products requiring high thermal conductivity. This, along with exceptional electrical insulation characteristics, make aluminium nitride an exceptional heat sink material for numerous electrical, as well as electronic applications and uses. Aluminium nitride components are stable at high temperatures; in inert conditions and in air, oxidation occurs at above 700 °C. Aluminium nitride is stable in carbon dioxide and hydrogen atmospheres up to 980 °C. On the basis of stability of metal nitrides, aluminium nitride is relatively more stable against molten salts, including cryolite, carbonates, chlorides, and eutectic mixtures. On the basis of corrosion, acids attack the secondary phase of aluminium nitride, whereas strong alkalis dissolve aluminium nitride’s base material. In recent years, conventional metallizing processes have been developed, which have been used for high volume production across the globe. This conventional process is expected to produce maximum yield and hence, will help increase profits on the manufacturer side.

Aluminium Nitride Market: Dynamics

Globally, the demand for aluminium nitride is expected to surge significantly between 2016 and 2026, due to factors, such as sophisticated technological development, high requirement for functionality and safety, and many others. The aluminium nitride market is growing due to overwhelming drivers, such as the material’s strength, hardness, purity and resistivity. Increase of sustainable technology in production and the relatively cheap cost of aluminium nitride, as compared to other metal nitrides are also forecasted to act as drivers for this market. Significant opportunities are available for manufacturers to replace other metal nitrides with aluminium nitride. In the near future, the aluminium nitride market is expected to experience a boost in demand globally, due to trends such as, innovative products and development in research to establish a new product range for end use industries and increase penetration of the electrical and electronics sector.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific, followed by North America is expected to gain traction in the global aluminium nitride market over the forecast period. China is expected to beat other regions in Asia Pacific, in terms of aluminium nitride production. It is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Aluminium Nitride Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global aluminium nitride market is segmented into:

Technical Grade

Analytical Grade

On the basis of application, the global aluminium nitride market is segmented into:

Power Electronics

Aeronautical System

Emission Control

Naval Radio

Micro electronics

Defence

Others

Aluminium Nitride Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific and North America regions have abundant metal industries, which is a key growth factor behind the aluminium nitride market in these regions. Developing nations, such as BRICS will contribute significantly to the global aluminium nitride market over the forecast period.

Aluminium Nitride Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the aluminium nitride market are:

Tokuyama

Furukawa Co Ltd

Maruwa

Toyal America, Inc.

Toshiba

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

