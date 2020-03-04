Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Aluminum foil is finding large application in packaging in the food industry. Aluminum foil is widely used as a compact storage for electric charges. Nowadays, aluminum foil is being merged with flexible films to create lightweight packages. This allows packages to expand during packaging and contract as soon as the product is consumed. Manufacturers are focusing on producing a top quality of aluminum foil packages. However, a small change in the process can impact the product quality. Hence, machines and techniques used in aluminium foil packages are well tested, researched and developed.

Aluminum foil is gaining popularity as the flexible packaging option. Moreover, four-sided, fin-sealed pouches are becoming popular for medical, retail food applications, and institutional food service packs. Aluminium-based containers that can be used in the microwave are also being developed on a large scale. Special cooking aluminum foil for barbecuing have been developed in recent years.

Recycling of aluminum foil including cans and foils are also gaining traction. Processes used during manufacturing of aluminum foil are being improved to reduce hazardous waste and pollution. Laminated aluminium foil with paper stuck inside is largely being used in the food industry for packaging sweets and tea as the paper absorbs moisture while the foil protects the contents.

As per the latest report by Fact.MR, the global aluminium foil packaging marketis likely to witness moderate growth. The market is also projected to register 4.5% CAGR in terms of volume during 2017-2026. The global market for aluminium foil packaging is also estimated to reach US$ 21,821.2 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Aluminium Foil Packaging to be used widely in Food Service Packaging

Based on the product type, rigid non-compartmental trays are expected to witness the highest growth. The rigid non-compartmental trays are estimated to bring in more than US$ 7,200 million revenues by 2026 end.

Based on the end use, aluminium foil packaging are likely to be used on a large scale for food service packaging. Towards the end of 2026, food service packaging is projected to reach close to US$ 7,600 million revenue. Aluminium foil helps in keeping the food fresh and hot for a long time.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Lead the Global Market for Aluminium Foil Packaging

APEJ is likely to emerge as the leading region in the global aluminium foil packaging market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Increasing preference for convenient packaging and changing lifestyle in the region is driving the demand for aluminium foil packaging in the food industry. Restaurants and food chains are also using aluminium foil packaging to pack the food for delivery. Also, aluminium foil packages are easy to recycle, hence, countries such as India and China are also moving towards improving recycling rate by adopting more eco-friendly packaging options. Increasing demand for processed food and beverages in APEJ is also driving the growth of the aluminium foil packaging.

Key Players in the Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market

Pactiv LLC, Aleris Corporation, Hulamin Ltd, Handi-Foil Corp., Penny Plate, LLC, Contital srL, Reynolds Food Packaging Llc, Revere Packaging Llc, Nicholl Food Packaging Limited, and Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt. Ltd are some of the key companies in the global aluminium foil packaging market.

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Global Economic Outlook

2. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market – Executive Summary

3. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Definition

3.2. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Size (US$ Mn), Volume (Ton) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Dynamics

3.4. Global Aluminum Consumption Share and Growth by Region

3.5. Global Aluminum Consumption Share by End Use Industry and Regions

3.6. Global Packaging Sector Outlook

3.7. Value Chain

3.8. Price Point Analysis

3.9. Mega Trends Across Regions

3.10. Top Region Wise Players

3.11. Trends across Value Nodes

3.12. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

4. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

4.1.1. Rigid Compartmetal Trays Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Rigid Non-Compartmental Trays Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Rigid Bowls Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.4. Rigid Plates Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.5. Flexible Pouches Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.1.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.6. Flexible Sachets Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.1.6.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.6.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Size and Forecast By End Use, 2012-2026

4.2.1. Food Service Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.2. Retail Sales Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.3. Frozen Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.4. Bakery Product Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.5. Confectionary Product Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.6. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.7. Household Product Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.7.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.7.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.7.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.8. Other End Use Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.8.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Region

4.2.8.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.8.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5. North America Aluminum Foil Containers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

5.1. North America Outlook

5.2. North America Parent Market Outlook

5.3. North America Target Market Outlook

5.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Country

5.4.1. US Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton), 2012-2026

5.4.2. Canada Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton), 2012-2026

5.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Product Type

5.6. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By End Use

6. Latin America Aluminum Foil Containers Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

6.1. Latin America Outlook

6.2. Latin America Parent Market Outlook

6.3. Latin America Target Market Outlook

6.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Country

6.4.1. Brazil Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton), 2012-2026

6.4.2. Mexico Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton), 2012-2026

6.4.3. Rest of Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton), 2012-2026

6.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By Product Type

6.6. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Ton) Comparison, By End Use

And Continue…