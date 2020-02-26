FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2017 to 2026 | Key Players are Penny Plate LLC, Handi-Foil Corp., Contital srL, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the aluminium foil packaging market during the period from 2017-2026. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global aluminium foil packaging market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 5.1% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Unrivaled barrier properties for aluminium foil exclude moisture, light, microorganisms and other gases making it a suitable material for food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Aluminium foil containers are also gaining popularity in the food industry. Manufacturers are also developing aluminium foil packaging for pharmaceutical packaging that can be easily coated, laminated, and cold-formed. As per the requirement of the product to be packed in the aluminium foil, companies are developing aluminium foil bags, containers, and other such products. However, easily torn, low intensity, are hampering the demand for aluminium foil. Hence, manufacturers are researching on developing durable aluminium foil packaging for various application.

According to latest report on the global market for aluminium foil packaging by FactMR, the market is expected to see steady growth in terms of value, registering a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2026. More than 10 million tons of aluminium foil packages are expected to be sold by the end of the forecast period. Aluminium foil is also considered as a key material for packaging food products. Hence, manufacturers are working on developing innovative aluminium foil packaging technology. Aluminium foil containers are also being used to keep wine and fruit juices for a long period of time at room temperature.

Compared to various types of aluminium foil container products, rigid non-compartmental trays are likely to be a highly preferred product in the global aluminium foil containers market. Aluminium is an excellent conductor of heat, hence, aluminium foil trays are being used to reheat the food in the microwave. Rigid non-compartmental trays are also finding large application in food catering, bakery industry as a direct baking tray. These rigid non-compartmental trays are also witnessing increasing demand from food outlets to be used as take-away containers. Manufacturers are also producing non-compartmental aluminium foil trays in various shapes and sizes as per the requirement. This helps in eliminating wastage and limited use of raw material, thereby saving the cost.

Aluminium foil packages are being used in frozen food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, bakery product packaging, household product packaging, etc. However, these containers are being used on a large scale in food service packaging. Offering unique packaging style and a wide variety of sizes, aluminium foil containers are able to hold any type of food. Hence, are being used in food service business. Manufacturers of aluminium foil packaging are offering foil cups, foil plates, foil bowls, and microwave safe containers made of aluminium foil for the food service industry. Also, with the growing trend of on-the-go food, the demand for lightweight and easy to carry food packaging is also rising, thereby driving the demand for aluminium foil packaging.

Geographically, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global aluminium foil packaging market. By 2026 end, APEJ is estimated to surpass US$ 7,800 million revenue. While Europe is also likely to witness impressive growth throughout the forecast period. Prominent players in the global market for aluminium foil packaging include Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt. Ltd, Nicholl Food Packaging Limited, Revere Packaging Llc, Reynolds Food Packaging Llc, Contital srL, Penny Plate, LLC, Handi-Foil Corp., Hulamin Ltd, Aleris Corporation, and Pactiv LLC.

Table of Content:

Global Economic Outlook Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market – Executive Summary Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Definition

3.2. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Size (US$ Mn), Volume (Ton) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Aluminum Foil Containers Market Dynamics

3.4. Global Aluminum Consumption Share and Growth by Region

3.5. Global Aluminum Consumption Share by End Use Industry and Regions

3.6. Global Packaging Sector Outlook

3.7. Value Chain

3.8. Price Point Analysis

Continued……………………………………

