ALUMINIUM FLUORIDE (ALUMINUM FLUORIDE) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

The production of Aluminum is the largest application of aluminum fluoride. As essential additives, nearly 20 kg aluminum fluoride is required for the production of 1 MT Aluminum.

Market competition is intense. Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid and Hongyuan Chemical are the leaders of the industry. With the stricter environment protect policies, many factories from China facing the risk of stopping production and technology improvement. On the other hand, due to the higher price, some Europe Companies like UC RUSAL are also planning to build new production line.

The global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market is valued at 1550 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Manufacturers

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

