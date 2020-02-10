https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.
Scope of the Report:
The Global production of the aluminum alloy wheel is about 300 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrate. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Asia. China is the largest production country.
In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
The worldwide market for Aluminium Alloy Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 20700 million US$ in 2024, from 19300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Aluminium Alloy Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
List of Major Manufacturers:
Borbet
Ronal Wheels
Enkei Wheels
Superior Industries
Alcoa
Iochpe-Maxion
Uniwheel Group
Accuride
YHI International Limited
Topy Group
CITIC Dicastal
Lizhong Group
Wanfeng Auto
Kunshan Liufeng
Zhejiang Jinfei
Yueling Wheels
Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
Anchi Aluminum Wheel
Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts
Market Segment by Type, covers
Casting
Forging
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
List of Regions:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium Alloy Wheel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy Wheel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium Alloy Wheel in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Aluminium Alloy Wheel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium Alloy Wheel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source
