https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

Please visit this link for request sample copy of report:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/545604

Scope of the Report:

The Global production of the aluminum alloy wheel is about 300 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrate. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Asia. China is the largest production country.

In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Aluminium Alloy Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 20700 million US$ in 2024, from 19300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminium Alloy Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Enkei Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Accuride

YHI International Limited

Topy Group

CITIC Dicastal

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Kunshan Liufeng

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Please visit this link for more details:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Aluminium-Alloy-Wheel-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Casting

Forging

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Please visit this link before buy this report:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/545604

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium Alloy Wheel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy Wheel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium Alloy Wheel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aluminium Alloy Wheel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium Alloy Wheel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook