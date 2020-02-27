Alternative Finance Global Market 2019- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2024

Alternative finance refers to financial channels, processes, and instruments that have emerged outside of the traditional finance system such as regulated banks and capital markets. Examples of alternative financing activities through ‘online marketplaces’ are reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, revenue-based financing, online lenders, peer-to-peer consumer and business lending, and invoice trading third party payment platforms.
According to this study, over the next five years the Alternative Finance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Alternative Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Alternative Finance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Alternative Finance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
P2P Lending
Crowdfunding
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Individual
Enterprise
Association Organization
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Upstart
Funding Circle
Prosper Marketplace
LendingClub
MarketInvoice
CircleBack Lending
Peerform
Zopa
Mintos
Lendix
RateSetter
SoFi
BorrowersFirst
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Alternative Finance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Alternative Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Alternative Finance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Alternative Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Alternative Finance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Alternative Finance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Alternative Finance Segment by Type
2.2.1 P2P Lending
2.2.2 Crowdfunding
2.2.3 Invoice Trading
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Alternative Finance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Alternative Finance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individual
2.4.2 Enterprise
2.4.3 Association Organization
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Alternative Finance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Alternative Finance by Players
3.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Alternative Finance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Upstart
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.1.3 Upstart Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Upstart News
11.2 Funding Circle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.2.3 Funding Circle Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Funding Circle News
11.3 Prosper Marketplace
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.3.3 Prosper Marketplace Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Prosper Marketplace News
11.4 LendingClub
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.4.3 LendingClub Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 LendingClub News
11.5 MarketInvoice
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.5.3 MarketInvoice Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 MarketInvoice News
11.6 CircleBack Lending
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.6.3 CircleBack Lending Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CircleBack Lending News
11.7 Peerform
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered
11.7.3 Peerform Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Peerform News
……Continued
