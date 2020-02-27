Alternative Finance Global Market 2019- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2024

Alternative finance refers to financial channels, processes, and instruments that have emerged outside of the traditional finance system such as regulated banks and capital markets. Examples of alternative financing activities through ‘online marketplaces’ are reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, revenue-based financing, online lenders, peer-to-peer consumer and business lending, and invoice trading third party payment platforms.

According to this study, over the next five years the Alternative Finance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Alternative Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Alternative Finance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Alternative Finance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

P2P Lending

Crowdfunding

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Individual

Enterprise

Association Organization

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3958500-global-alternative-finance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper Marketplace

LendingClub

MarketInvoice

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Zopa

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

SoFi

BorrowersFirst

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Alternative Finance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Alternative Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Alternative Finance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alternative Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Alternative Finance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Alternative Finance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Alternative Finance Segment by Type

2.2.1 P2P Lending

2.2.2 Crowdfunding

2.2.3 Invoice Trading

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Alternative Finance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Alternative Finance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Enterprise

2.4.3 Association Organization

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Alternative Finance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Alternative Finance by Players

3.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Alternative Finance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Alternative Finance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Alternative Finance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Upstart

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.1.3 Upstart Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Upstart News

11.2 Funding Circle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.2.3 Funding Circle Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Funding Circle News

11.3 Prosper Marketplace

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.3.3 Prosper Marketplace Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Prosper Marketplace News

11.4 LendingClub

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.4.3 LendingClub Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 LendingClub News

11.5 MarketInvoice

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.5.3 MarketInvoice Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 MarketInvoice News

11.6 CircleBack Lending

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.6.3 CircleBack Lending Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CircleBack Lending News

11.7 Peerform

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Alternative Finance Product Offered

11.7.3 Peerform Alternative Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Peerform News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3958500-global-alternative-finance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)