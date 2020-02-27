Alternative Credentials for Higher Education 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.80% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global alternative credentials market for higher education to grow at a CAGR of 31.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Alternative credentials are referred to as learning outcomes, skills, and competencies that can be received from non-degree activities and assessments that cater to the specific workforce needs. There has been an increase in the ICT investment along with the rise in awareness on the benefits of implementing the advanced mode of education among instructors. Thus, there will be a rise in adoption of technologically advanced methodologies in the education system. Educational institutions, primarily in the higher education segment, are actively devising ways to incorporate advanced learning strategies, such as project-based learning, problem-based learning, inquiry-based learning, and experiential learning.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alternative credentials market for higher education for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by providers of alternative credentials to students in the higher education segment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Capella Education

• Coursera

• Credly

• Pearson

Other prominent vendors

• BadgeCraft

• Forallsystems

• Knowledgestreem

• Makewaves

Market driver

• Rising acceptance of digital badges

Market driver

Market challenge

• Threat from traditional degree program providers

Market challenge

Market trend

• Growing adoption of lifelong learning

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global higher education market

PART 05: Market landscape

Global alternative credentials market for higher education

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global alternative credentials market for higher education by product

Global non-credit training courses for higher education

Global non-credit certificate programs for higher education

Global digital badges for higher education

Global alternative credentials market for higher education by CBE

Global alternative credentials market for higher education by bootcamps

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global alternative credentials market for higher education by geography

Alternative credentials market for higher education in North America

Alternative credentials market for higher education in Europe

Alternative credentials market for higher education in APAC

Alternative credentials market for higher education in ROW

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Growing adoption of lifelong learning

Rise in non-traditional offerings

Emergence of online portfolio sites

Rise in branding activities

Continued……

