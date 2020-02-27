Alternative Credentials for Higher Education 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.80% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global alternative credentials market for higher education to grow at a CAGR of 31.80% during the period 2017-2021.
Alternative credentials are referred to as learning outcomes, skills, and competencies that can be received from non-degree activities and assessments that cater to the specific workforce needs. There has been an increase in the ICT investment along with the rise in awareness on the benefits of implementing the advanced mode of education among instructors. Thus, there will be a rise in adoption of technologically advanced methodologies in the education system. Educational institutions, primarily in the higher education segment, are actively devising ways to incorporate advanced learning strategies, such as project-based learning, problem-based learning, inquiry-based learning, and experiential learning.
Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1690579-global-alternative-credentials-market-for-higher-education-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alternative credentials market for higher education for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by providers of alternative credentials to students in the higher education segment.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Capella Education
• Coursera
• Credly
• Pearson
Other prominent vendors
• BadgeCraft
• Forallsystems
• Knowledgestreem
• Makewaves
Market driver
• Rising acceptance of digital badges
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Threat from traditional degree program providers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing adoption of lifelong learning
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1690579-global-alternative-credentials-market-for-higher-education-2017-2021
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
Alternative Credentials for Higher Education 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.80% and Forecast to 2023
PART 04: Introduction
- Global higher education market
PART 05: Market landscape
- Global alternative credentials market for higher education
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global alternative credentials market for higher education by product
- Global non-credit training courses for higher education
- Global non-credit certificate programs for higher education
- Global digital badges for higher education
- Global alternative credentials market for higher education by CBE
- Global alternative credentials market for higher education by bootcamps
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global alternative credentials market for higher education by geography
- Alternative credentials market for higher education in North America
- Alternative credentials market for higher education in Europe
- Alternative credentials market for higher education in APAC
- Alternative credentials market for higher education in ROW
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Growing adoption of lifelong learning
- Rise in non-traditional offerings
- Emergence of online portfolio sites
- Rise in branding activities
Continued……
Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1690579
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)