Alpha Olefins Market to See Strong Growth and Business Scope from 2018 to 2023

Global alpha olefins market is expected to reach $15,846.5 million by 2023. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of the compound in the production of polyolefin comonomers (mostly used in plastic production) and specialty chemicals.

the alpha olefins market is segmented into 1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene, and others. ‘Others’ include 1-Tetradecene, 1-Hexadecene, 1-Octadecene, and C20–C30 linear alpha olefins (LAOs). Some of the applications of C20 – C30 LAOs are alkyl aromatics, petroleum additives, surfactants, and oil field chemicals. 1-Hexene has been the largest category, attributed to its increasing use in the production of plastic resin for further use in various industries including food and beverage.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/alpha-olefins-market/report-sample

Globally, North America has been recording the highest revenue in the alpha olefins market. This is attributed to the growing demand of the compound in different industries, including construction, automotive, and plastics. The region is the largest producer and consumer of the compound in the world. High consumption of plastic and increasing production capacity are the major factors driving the growth of the region’s alpha olefins market.

Additionally, manufacturing facilities of most of the major players, including Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC are based in the U.S. For example, Royal Dutch Shell’s manufacturing facility is located at Geismar, the U.S. The company’s total annual capacity at the Geismar site has reached more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum, following the expansion of the facility in 2017, which is expected to commence production by the end of 2018.

To View More: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/alpha-olefins-market

Some of the major players operating in the global alpha olefins market are Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, INEOS Group Holding S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sasol Limited, and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Global Alpha Olefins Market Segmentation

By Type

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Others

By Application

Polyolefin Comonomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Synthetic Lubricants

Petroleum Additives

Plasticizers

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Singapore Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com