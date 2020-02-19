Alpha Olefins Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Global Alpha Olefins Market

Alpha-olefins (or α-olefins) are a family of organic compounds which are alkenes (also known as olefins) with a chemical formula CxH2x, distinguished by having a double bond at the primary or alpha (α) position. This location of a double bond enhances the reactivity of the compound and makes it useful for a number of applications.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

SABIC

Sasol

Evonik

Dow

ExxonMobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Chemical

Read Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3831957-global-alpha-olefins-market-research-report-2019

The global Alpha Olefins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alpha Olefins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alpha Olefins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Segment by Application

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Alpha Olefins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alpha Olefins

1.2 Alpha Olefins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alpha Olefins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 1-Butene

1.2.3 1-Hexene

1.2.4 1-Octene

1.2.5 1-Decene

1.2.6 1-Dodecene

1.3 Alpha Olefins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alpha Olefins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Polyolefin Co-monomers

1.3.3 Surfactants and Intermediates

1.3.4 Lubricants

1.3.5 Fine Chemicals

1.3.6 Plasticizers

1.3.7 Oil Field Chemicals

1.4 Global Alpha Olefins Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Alpha Olefins Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Alpha Olefins Market Size

1.5.1 Global Alpha Olefins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Alpha Olefins Production (2014-2025)

…………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alpha Olefins Business

7.1 Shell

7.1.1 Shell Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shell Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chevron Phillips

7.2.1 Chevron Phillips Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chevron Phillips Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ineos

7.3.1 Ineos Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ineos Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SABIC

7.4.1 SABIC Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SABIC Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sasol

7.5.1 Sasol Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sasol Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Evonik

7.6.1 Evonik Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Evonik Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Dow

7.7.1 Dow Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Dow Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ExxonMobil

7.8.1 ExxonMobil Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ExxonMobil Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.9.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Qatar Chemical

7.10.1 Qatar Chemical Alpha Olefins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Alpha Olefins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Qatar Chemical Alpha Olefins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3831957-global-alpha-olefins-market-research-report-2019

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)