Alpha Amylase Market to See Incredible Growth During 2016 – 2022

Alpha-amylase is an enzyme, which is used for protein hydrolysis. It is used for hydrolysing the alpha bonds of polymeric carbohydrate molecules i.e. polysaccharide to yield maltose and glucose. Thus, it helps in breakdown of starch and carbohydrates in the body and hence are used as inhibitors for weight loss. Alpha-Amylase is derived from plants, bacteria and fungi. The bacterial and fungal alpha-amylase has dominated in terms of market share and is used in wide range of applications in food and pharmaceutical sector. Solid state and submerged fermentation methods are used in the manufacturing process of alpha-amylase. Submerged fermentation method is the conventional method of alpha-amylase production and the different parameters such as temperature, moisture, pH level etc. can be controlled with ease in this method. Solid state fermentation is expected to account for significant share, due to its resemblance to natural habitat favourable for the growth of microorganisms. Alpha-amylase is used in the production of products such as animal feed, bakery goods, sugar products, brewed products, detergents, biofuels etc. In September 2016, a Denmark-based leading biotechnology company announced acquisition of Organobalance GmbH, a Germany-based research and development company, specialist for manufacturing products based on microbial strain. BASF SE, a Germany-based leading global chemicals manufacturer has acquired Verenium Corporation, a leading manufacturer of performance enhanced enzymes.

Alpha-Amylase Market: Drivers and Restraints

The use of alpha-amylase in the manufacturing of wide range of products such as animal feed, bakery goods, sugar products etc. is the major driver for the growth of global alpha-amylase market. The demand for convenience food is increasing and the rapid growth of food processing industry in the developing economies is expected to boost the growth of global alpha-amylase market. The need for renewable and sustainable energy solutions has increased the demand for biofuels. Amylase enzymes have significant role in the production of biofuels, which is anticipated to fuel global alpha-amylase market growth. The increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritious and healthy food and the rapid growth of nutraceuticals market during the forecast period, is anticipated to upsurge the demand for alpha-amylase.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12172

Alpha-Amylase Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global alpha-amylase market can be segmented as follows:-

Fruit Ripening

Medical Diagnostics

Flour Improvers

Malt Production

On the basis of source, the global alpha-amylase inhibitors market can be segmented as follows:-

Plants

Bacteria

Fungi

On the basis of production technology (fermentation process), the global alpha-amylase inhibitors market can be segmented as follows:-

Submerged

Solid State

Alpha-Amylase Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global alpha-amylase market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to account for significant share in global alpha-amylase market. This is attributed to the rise in expenditure for functional ingredients in food industry. The increasing consumption of beverages also contributes to the growth of alpha-amylase market. Europe also accounts for significant share in global alpha-amylase market. APAC is expected to record higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of fast food outlets in the region. APAC holds significant share in the production of animal feed and the rising demand for feed ingredients is expected to increase the growth of alpha-amylase market in the region. There is a rapid growth of oil industry and agro business in Latin America, and hence the alpha-amylase market is expected to record higher growth rate in the region.

Alpha-Amylase Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global alpha-amylase market are as follows:

Novozymes

suzhou Sino Enzymes

Calzyme, Inc.

Biogreen Technochem Pvt Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Enmex

Biolaxi Corporation

Seydel Companies

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12172