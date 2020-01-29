Alpha-Amylase Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Alpha-Amylase Industry

This report studies the global Alpha-Amylase market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alpha-Amylase market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Alpha-Amylase market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Novozymes

Dupont Danisco

DSM

Amano Enzyme

Leveking

AB Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Chemzyme Biotechnology

Verenium

Suzhou Sino Enzymes

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powder Alpha-Amylase

Liquid Alpha-Amylase

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Field

Medical Diagnostics

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Alpha-Amylase capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Alpha-Amylase manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alpha-Amylase are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Alpha-Amylase Manufacturers

Alpha-Amylase Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Alpha-Amylase Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Alpha-Amylase market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Alpha-Amylase Market Research Report 2018

1 Alpha-Amylase Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alpha-Amylase

1.2 Alpha-Amylase Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Powder Alpha-Amylase

1.2.4 Liquid Alpha-Amylase

1.3 Global Alpha-Amylase Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alpha-Amylase Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food Field

1.3.3 Medical Diagnostics

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Alpha-Amylase Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Alpha-Amylase (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Alpha-Amylase Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Alpha-Amylase Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Alpha-Amylase Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Alpha-Amylase Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alpha-Amylase Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Alpha-Amylase Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Alpha-Amylase Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Alpha-Amylase Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Alpha-Amylase Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Alpha-Amylase Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Alpha-Amylase Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Alpha-Amylase Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Alpha-Amylase Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Alpha-Amylase Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Novozymes

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Novozymes Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dupont Danisco

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dupont Danisco Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 DSM Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Amano Enzyme

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Amano Enzyme Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Leveking

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Leveking Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 AB Enzymes

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 AB Enzymes Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Chemzyme Biotechnology

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Chemzyme Biotechnology Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Verenium

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Verenium Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Suzhou Sino Enzymes

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Alpha-Amylase Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Suzhou Sino Enzymes Alpha-Amylase Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Alpha-Amylase Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Alpha-Amylase Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Alpha-Amylase

Continued…….

