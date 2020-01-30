Alopecia Treatment Market Going to Reach US$ 2,665.9 Mn by 2024

Alopecia is a prevalent autoimmune disorder, resulting in loss of hair all over the body, predominantly on the scalp. It usually starts with one or smaller round patches on the scalp (alopecia areata) and progresses to total scalp hair loss (alopecia totalis), or complete body hair loss (alopecia universalis). Alopecia universalis is the least prevalent autoimmune disorder, affecting less than 5% of total population with alopecia. The management of extensive alopecia is challenging and sometimes patients may not respond to therapy. The most common prescribed medication for hair regrowth includes anti-inflammatory medications including topical and intraleisonal corticosteroid injections. Topical 2% and 5% minoxidil solution, and oral finasteride (such as propecia manufactured by Merck and Co. Inc.) is also recommended in treatment of hair loss. The Asia Pacific market for alopecia treatment has been segmented based on treatment type as topical drugs, oral drugs, injectable, hair transplant services, and low level laser therapy. The market has also been segmented by type of alopecia, by end user, and by country.

The Asia Pacific alopecia treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,665.9 Mn by 2024 end, with various markets registering significant CAGRs during the forecast period.

Growth of the alopecia treatment market is mainly driven by increasing demand for hair loss treatment drugs with enhanced effectiveness and minimal side effects. For example, in recent years cytokine therapy as well regenerative cell therapy is gaining popularity for treatment of various types of alopecia. Treatment with cytokine therapy possess extended ability in hair regrowth resulting in hair follicle cells to get differenced and proliferated while controlling hair growth cycle. Additionally, combination therapies have also demonstrated its clinical efficacy in treatment of alopecia. Combination therapeutics is currently the widest adopted treatment for hair loss management across the Asia Pacific region. Various combination of drugs are being tried by physicians for increasing the effectiveness of treatment of all kinds of alopecia. However, patent expiry of many blockbuster drugs and side effects associated with the available hair loss treatment therapies are expected to hamper the overall market growth hair loss treatments.

Increasing penetration of advanced hair loss treatment therapies, such as stem cell therapy and increased focus on providing hair loss solutions (with both functional and active ingredients) with multifunctional effects is set to define the market landscape of the hair loss industry over the forecast period.

Based on type of alopecia, the market has been segmented into alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and alopecia universalis. In Asia Pacific, prevalence of alopecia areata has been growing significantly over the years attributed to increasing prevalence of various dermatology related skin disorders. In terms of value, alopecia areata segment is estimated to account for close to one-third of the total market share by 2024 end. The segment is expected to gain market attractiveness throughout the forecast period.

Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented into topical drugs, oral drugs, injectable, hair transplant services, and low level laser therapy. Topical drugs includes creams, gels, lotions, shampoos, and foam, while the injectable treatment type segment includes platelet rich plasma therapy, steroids, and injectable fillers. Propecia, an oral medicines (generic is finasteride) is currently the only FDA approved medicine in treatment of alopecia. Limited clinical efficacy demonstrated by such treatments would hamper market share and revenue growth of established products over the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Asia Pacific alopecia treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, dermatology and trichology clinics, home care settings, and aesthetic clinics. Dermatology and trichology clinics segment is the highest revenue contributor to the Asia Pacific alopecia treatment market followed by home care settings and end user segments. Over the counter distribution and high level of e-Commerce adoption is expected to lead to increased adoption of topical hair loss treatments in home care settings. The segment is expected to be valued at US$ 656.9 Mn by 2024 end, registering a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific alopecia treatment market has been segmented into nine major countries namely China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Philippines and Rest of Asia Pacific. In terms of value, China is estimated to be the dominant market for alopecia treatment, accounting US$ 961.3 Mn of the total alopecia treatment market value by 2024 end. India is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market among all the emerging regions, while revenue from the market in Vietnam is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period despite the ongoing economic downturn in the region.

Some of the key players covered in the alopecia treatment market report are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Cellmid Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd, Shiseido Co., Ltd., and Zhangguang 101 Science & Technology Co., Ltd. The report is enriched through identification of company-specific strategies related to various hair loss treatments, research and development, market consolidation initiatives, and analyses of the various market player’s specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.